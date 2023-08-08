MDC invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop in Rocheport Aug. 25

Body

ROCHEPORT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop Aug. 25 at the Diana Bend Conservation Area located in Howard County. This event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the parking lot located at 38.9820599, -92.6156353.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland management.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WY. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online learning. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop.

A demonstration burn will be conducted at the workshop if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. Water and snacks will be provided. A lunch break may not occur depending on time and weather conditions, however, participants are asked to bring a lunch to the event.

Questions about this event can be sent to Kristen Williams at Kristen.williams@mdc.mo.gov. Diana Bend Conservation Area is located at 202 Central Street in Rocheport.