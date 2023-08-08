Submit Release
 Gov. Spencer Cox expresses frustration about new Grand Canyon National Monument

Aug. 8, 2023 

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox expresses frustration about new Grand Canyon National Monument

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 8, 2023) Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement on the Grand Canyon National Monument designation:

“This monument designation is frustrating news, especially for residents of Utah along the Arizona strip. As I’ve said many times before, massive, landscape-scale monuments like this are a mistake. These designations increase visitation without providing any additional resources for law enforcement and infrastructure to protect sensitive areas. They also needlessly restrict access to the critical minerals that are key to cell phones, satellites, U.S. defense systems and so many other American industries. I still believe the only right way to create large new land designations is through Congress in coordination with local leaders and residents, a process that brings all voices to the table and offers the necessary funding.”

