Fond Du Lac Man Charged with Ten Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Fond Du Lac County District Attorney today announced that Edgar Ramirez-Tellez, age 50, has been charged with ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Mr. Ramirez-Tellez is a firefighter in the City of Fond Du Lac, Wis.

“The ICAC Task Force works to protect kids online and hold perpetrators accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone involved in investigating and prosecuting this case.”

“Child pornography can remain on the internet forever, continuing to re-victimize kids creating a devastating and lasting impact on children. We will always work with our local, state and federal partners to protect children and take dangerous predators off the streets to keep kids and families safe,” said Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.”

On August 4, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of Mr. Ramirez-Tellez. The warrant was the result of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cyber tips originating on Mr. Ramirez-Tellez social networking accounts. According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Ramirez-Tellez admitted to having sexually explicit images and videos of children as young as 1-2 years old on his cell phone.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Ramirez-Tellez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and ICAC Task Force Victim Services. This case is being prosecuted by the Fond Du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Ramirez-Tellez made his initial appearance on August 8, 2023, bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 26, 2023.