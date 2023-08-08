FACT SHEET: How Many Students in Every County Will Qualify for Free Breakfast As a Result of Funding Governor Shapiro Secured in the Budget ￼

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Penn Hills School District in Allegheny County to highlight his budget’s historic $1 billion investment in K-12 public schools. The bipartisan budget that Governor Shapiro signed last week makes good on the Governor’s commitment to ensure free breakfast for every public school student in Pennsylvania.
Governor Shapiro’s budget is a historic step towards doing right by our students and funding our public schools. In addition to universal free breakfast, this budget includes:
- The largest increase in Basic Education Funding in Pennsylvania history.
- A $50 million increase for special education.
- $23.5 million to bring career and technical education back into the classroom.
See below for a breakdown by county of how many students will qualify for free breakfast under 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.
|County
|Number of Students Eligible for Free Breakfast
|Adams County
|14,726
|Allegheny County
|146,649
|Armstrong County
|8,878
|Beaver County
|32,146
|Bedford County
|6,446
|Berks County
|69,432
|Blair County
|17,584
|Bradford County
|9,116
|Bucks County
|86,266
|Butler County
|24,438
|Cambria County
|16,947
|Cameron County
|531
|Carbon County
|8,561
|Centre County
|13,257
|Chester County
|88,081
|Clarion County
|5,614
|Clearfield County
|11,099
|Clinton County
|4,519
|Columbia County
|9,120
|Crawford County
|7,963
|Cumberland County
|33,066
|Dauphin County
|64,402
|Delaware County
|77,535
|Elk County
|3,187
|Erie County
|37,148
|Fayette County
|15,725
|Forest County
|381
|Franklin County
|19,772
|Fulton County
|2,128
|Greene County
|4,855
|Huntingdon County
|5,279
|Indiana County
|9,244
|Jefferson County
|4,714
|Juniata County
|2,328
|Lackawanna County
|28,151
|Lancaster County
|66,312
|Lawrence County
|11,255
|Lebanon County
|20,169
|Lehigh County
|55,266
|Luzerne County
|45,564
|Lycoming County
|15,474
|McKean County
|6,377
|Mercer County
|13,797
|Mifflin County
|5,151
|Monroe County
|24,474
|Montgomery County
|119,385
|Montour County
|2,219
|Northampton County
|46,112
|Northumberland County
|11,288
|Perry County
|5,729
|Philadelphia County
|184,562
|Pike County
|7,121
|Potter County
|2,123
|Schuylkill County
|18,250
|Snyder County
|4,368
|Somerset County
|8,941
|Sullivan County
|616
|Susquehanna County
|6,234
|Tioga County
|5,117
|Union County
|4,309
|Venango County
|8,099
|Warren County
|4,513
|Washington County
|27,438
|Wayne County
|4,139
|Westmoreland County
|45,766
|Wyoming County
|3,076
|York County
|68,229
|Total
|1,740,761
*These estimates use public school enrollment data from the 2022-2023 school year.
For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.
