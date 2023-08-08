Submit Release
FACT SHEET: How Many Students in Every County Will Qualify for Free Breakfast As a Result of Funding Governor Shapiro Secured in the Budget ￼

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Penn Hills School District in Allegheny County to highlight his budget’s historic $1 billion investment in K-12 public schools. The bipartisan budget that Governor Shapiro signed last week makes good on the Governor’s commitment to ensure free breakfast for every public school student in Pennsylvania. 

Governor Shapiro’s budget is a historic step towards doing right by our students and funding our public schools. In addition to universal free breakfast, this budget includes:

  • The largest increase in Basic Education Funding in Pennsylvania history. 
  • A $50 million increase for special education. 
  • $23.5 million to bring career and technical education back into the classroom. 

See below for a breakdown by county of how many students will qualify for free breakfast under 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.  

  County   Number of Students Eligible for Free Breakfast  
Adams County 14,726
Allegheny County 146,649
Armstrong County 8,878
Beaver County 32,146
Bedford County 6,446
Berks County 69,432
Blair County 17,584
Bradford County 9,116
Bucks County 86,266
Butler County 24,438
Cambria County 16,947
Cameron County 531
Carbon County 8,561
Centre County 13,257
Chester County 88,081
Clarion County 5,614
Clearfield County 11,099
Clinton County 4,519
Columbia County 9,120
Crawford County 7,963
Cumberland County 33,066
Dauphin County 64,402
Delaware County 77,535
Elk County 3,187
Erie County 37,148
Fayette County 15,725
Forest County 381
Franklin County 19,772
Fulton County 2,128
Greene County 4,855
Huntingdon County 5,279
Indiana County 9,244
Jefferson County 4,714
Juniata County 2,328
Lackawanna County 28,151
Lancaster County 66,312
Lawrence County 11,255
Lebanon County 20,169
Lehigh County 55,266
Luzerne County 45,564
Lycoming County 15,474
McKean County 6,377
Mercer County 13,797
Mifflin County 5,151
Monroe County 24,474
Montgomery County 119,385
Montour County 2,219
Northampton County 46,112
Northumberland County 11,288
Perry County 5,729
Philadelphia County 184,562
Pike County 7,121
Potter County 2,123
Schuylkill County 18,250
Snyder County 4,368
Somerset County 8,941
Sullivan County 616
Susquehanna County 6,234
Tioga County 5,117
Union County 4,309
Venango County 8,099
Warren County 4,513
Washington County 27,438
Wayne County 4,139
Westmoreland County 45,766
Wyoming County 3,076
York County 68,229
Total 1,740,761

*These estimates use public school enrollment data from the 2022-2023 school year. 

For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #

