FACT SHEET: How Many Students in Every County Will Qualify for Free Breakfast As a Result of Funding Governor Shapiro Secured in the Budget ￼

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Penn Hills School District in Allegheny County to highlight his budget’s historic $1 billion investment in K-12 public schools. The bipartisan budget that Governor Shapiro signed last week makes good on the Governor’s commitment to ensure free breakfast for every public school student in Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro’s budget is a historic step towards doing right by our students and funding our public schools. In addition to universal free breakfast, this budget includes:

The largest increase in Basic Education Funding in Pennsylvania history.

A $50 million increase for special education.

$23.5 million to bring career and technical education back into the classroom.

See below for a breakdown by county of how many students will qualify for free breakfast under 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

County Number of Students Eligible for Free Breakfast Adams County 14,726 Allegheny County 146,649 Armstrong County 8,878 Beaver County 32,146 Bedford County 6,446 Berks County 69,432 Blair County 17,584 Bradford County 9,116 Bucks County 86,266 Butler County 24,438 Cambria County 16,947 Cameron County 531 Carbon County 8,561 Centre County 13,257 Chester County 88,081 Clarion County 5,614 Clearfield County 11,099 Clinton County 4,519 Columbia County 9,120 Crawford County 7,963 Cumberland County 33,066 Dauphin County 64,402 Delaware County 77,535 Elk County 3,187 Erie County 37,148 Fayette County 15,725 Forest County 381 Franklin County 19,772 Fulton County 2,128 Greene County 4,855 Huntingdon County 5,279 Indiana County 9,244 Jefferson County 4,714 Juniata County 2,328 Lackawanna County 28,151 Lancaster County 66,312 Lawrence County 11,255 Lebanon County 20,169 Lehigh County 55,266 Luzerne County 45,564 Lycoming County 15,474 McKean County 6,377 Mercer County 13,797 Mifflin County 5,151 Monroe County 24,474 Montgomery County 119,385 Montour County 2,219 Northampton County 46,112 Northumberland County 11,288 Perry County 5,729 Philadelphia County 184,562 Pike County 7,121 Potter County 2,123 Schuylkill County 18,250 Snyder County 4,368 Somerset County 8,941 Sullivan County 616 Susquehanna County 6,234 Tioga County 5,117 Union County 4,309 Venango County 8,099 Warren County 4,513 Washington County 27,438 Wayne County 4,139 Westmoreland County 45,766 Wyoming County 3,076 York County 68,229 Total 1,740,761

*These estimates use public school enrollment data from the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #