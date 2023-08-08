Update: Williston Barracks / Criminal Threatening
Update with Mugshot
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/8/23 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Rd, Underhill
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Timothy Munzer
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Underhill
VICTIM: Adam Shirlock
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Adam Shirlock called the State Police to report he was threatened by an unknown male on Mountain Rd in Underhill. Shirlock advised he stopped to check on a vehicle parked on Mountain Rd and when he asked the operator if he was alright, the operator threatened his life and threatened to physically harm him. Shirlock immediately drove away and called the State Police. A Chittenden Deputy was in the area and located the male suspect in Underhill Center. When Troopers arrived, the suspect was identified as Timothy Munzer. Munzer was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Munzer was ultimately released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/23 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.