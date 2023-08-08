Sacombank collects double win at 2023 HR Asia awards

VIETNAM, August 8 -

HCM CITY — Sacombank has for a third straight year been recognised as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and also won a special HR Asia Digital Transformation Award at the recent HR Asia Awards.

The HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is a prestigious international award presented annually by HR Asia, the premier magazine on human resources in Asia, which assesses and recognises businesses with outstanding HR policies, attractive remuneration packages and exemplary working environments in the region.

For this year’s theme "Honouring Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," HR Asia adopted the Total Engagement Assessment Model to survey the satisfaction level of Sacombank’s employees based on three factors: Core (strategy and structure), Self (individual), and Group (collective).

Sacombank’s scores in all three criteria are much higher than the industry average.

Sacombank has achieved remarkable success by winning the special award, “HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards”, which recognises companies that have shifted the traditional employee experience interaction to a highly interactive and personalised digital platform that improves workplace culture and engagement.

Since 2020 Sacombank has collaborated with partners to deploy SAP SuccessFactors, a leading suite of cloud-based talent management and human capital management software.

The system has effectively served its digitisation of human resource management activities, helped it analyse and exploit maximum data from the system so as to promptly alert the personnel situation and perfect its personnel mechanisms and policies, contributing to fostering digital transformation.

Sacombank goes beyond just focusing on professional development for employees by offering many flexible welfare and remuneration policies and regularly organising activities to improve the quality of life for employees.

It also leads in implementing internal engagement activities and sports programmes that encourage a healthy lifestyle and relieve stress after work.

Being recognised as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and wining the HR Asia Digital Transformation Award is an honour and at the same time a testament to the bank’s vision of creating a modern, dynamic and digitised working environment that meets employees’ needs and development aspirations. — VNS