Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 14

ILLINOIS, August 8 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 14, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day.





"Senior Day at the State Fair brings dozens of vendors under one roof, where older adults can access free health screenings and information, and stock up on freebies before enjoying all the fair has to offer," said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Director Paula Basta. "Grab your loved ones and join us for a fun-filled day on Monday, August 14."





The Illinois Building will open at 9 a.m. for older adults and their family members to visit with local vendors and exhibitors. A schedule of major events and activities is below:





10:30 a.m. - Opening remarks by IDoA Director Paula Basta and other dignitaries





Immediately following the opening remarks, IDoA's Office of Adult Protective Services will host members of the Sangamon and DeWitt County TRIAD groups, consisting of law enforcement agencies, local older adults, and aging service providers, in an interactive discussion focused on what these groups do, how to engage with your local TRIAD, and information on aging services.





11 a.m. - Bingo begins in the mezzanine area





12 - 1:30 p.m. - The Not So Newlywed Game

Sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration

Hosted by the Department on Aging

Participants are couples 50 years of age or older. Just how much do you know about your spouse after all these years?

Cash prizes awarded for 1st place ($100) and 2nd place ($50) to the couples who answer the most questions correctly.

Register no later than 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the Illinois Building/Department on Aging's booth.





2 - 3:15 p.m. - Grandparent/Grandchild Contest

Sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living

Hosted by the Department on Aging

Participants are judged on resemblance, costumes, talent, and interview.

Prizes: 1st place - $150; 2nd place - $100; 3rd place - $50.

Register no later than 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the Illinois Building/Illinois Department on Aging's booth.





For the entirety of the fair, including on Senior Day, the Illinois Building will also feature a traveling exhibit from the Illinois Freedom Project , presenting stories of slavery to freedom through the lens of people, places and events in Illinois over a 200-year period.





IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/programs.html or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.



