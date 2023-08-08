Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Vista Ridge Luxury Home Community in Woodstock, Georgia

New single-family home community offers luxury home designs and amenities in a highly desirable Woodstock location

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest master-planned community, Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers, in Woodstock, Georgia. Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers features a variety of luxury single-family home designs with exceptional personalization options in Cherokee County. The Sales Center, located at 672 Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock, is now open and the model homes are under construction and expected to open for tours in fall 2023.



Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers features single- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 1,676 to 3,599 square feet in three collections: the Meadows Collection, Heritage Collection, and Highlands Collection. Each home will be built with the quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known, offering versatile home designs, spacious primary bedroom suites, and open-concept great rooms. Home sites are currently available in the Heritage and Highlands Collections, with prices starting from the mid-$600,000.





“We are delighted to introduce our stunning array of new single-family home designs that are perfectly suited to accommodate diverse lifestyles and stages of life in our new Vista Ridge master-planned community,” said Eric White, the Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “With unrivaled personalization options at our Design Studio, Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers will offer residents quality luxury living in one of the area’s most desirable new home communities.”

Home buyers will enjoy the lush greenery and gentle hills of this highly desirable Woodstock location, along with recreational activities and entertainment options nearby. Residents can access numerous amenities within the Vista Ridge master-planned community, including a resort-style clubhouse with pool and pickleball courts. The community is located in the esteemed River Ridge High School District with easy access to Georgia State Route 140 and Highway 92, providing residents with the ultimate convenience and connectivity in this remarkable location.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





