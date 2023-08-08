Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Kid Video Contest in USA My Pet for Prez
Recruiting for Good created and is funding the sweetest US contest for talented kids to use their video skills; tell us why your pet would make a great president, sweetest video wins treats every week. www.MyPetforPrez.com
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Share our flyer with your social network (and Join The Pet Party to Celebrate Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Share our flyer with your social network (and Join The Pet Party to Celebrate Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Share our flyer with your social network (and Join The Pet Party to Celebrate Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund sweet social projects for US kids.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "How do we inspire a positive conversation about America; by doing something sweet that is Good for You and The Community Too!"
Recruiting for Good created and is funding the sweetest US contest for talented kids to use their video skills; 'tell us why your pet would make a great president, sweetest video wins treats every week.' (MyPetforPrez.com)
Parents help kids submit videos to Sara(@)RecruitingforGood(dot)coml
Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you love to make a positive impact in your community, share our flyer with your social network (and Join The Pet Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends)!"
About
Kids Participate in My Pet for Prez
Our Sweet Mission....Party for Good
The purpose of our sweet contest/social campaign is to learn from kids and pets...what does it really mean to be the American President (what values do you need to lead, to care for others, and to make the US a great place to work and live). All the while, sweet kids create positive value filled videos; and use their creative talent for good. Love to Party for Good...Join The Club or www.JoinThePetParty.org
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Love to support girl causes, experience life differently, and enjoy the sweetest trips to party for good...The Sweetest Club is exclusively for you.
Join The Beauty Foodie Club and Enjoy The Sweetest Trips to Party for Good in LA + NY + Paris. Our All-Inclusive Trips are perfectly designed for sharing with a BFF (Fav+1), Enjoy a Mom & Me Trip; or to Gift Too! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestClub.com Experience Life Differently!
Sweet 2024 Trips
*Exclusive Foodie Trips Experience Kapalua Wine & Food Festival in Maui; and Party at New York City Wine & Food Festival in October.
*Love Tennis Weekend Trips Celebrate Women's Month at Indian Wells; and Attend The Sweetest Summer Parties in NY at US Open.
*The Sweetest 5 Day Girls Party in 2024 Experience Paris + Chocolate + Fashion Celebration at Salon Du Chocolat in October.
Sweet 2025 Trips
*Fashion Loves Freedom...we're rewarding Sweet Fashion Week Trips to NY and Paris (Our All-Inclusive Experience Will Transform Your Life for Good!)
*New Sweet Foodie Trip to Experience South Beach Wine and Food Festival in (February).
The Sweetest Reward (Good for You + Community Too!)
"After a Successful Referral is Made to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow; Beauty Foodie Club Member Earns The Privilege to Nominate an Exceptionally Talented Pre-Teen for Our Sweet Mentoring Program!"
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram