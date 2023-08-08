Submit Release
News Release – Department of Health reopens Port Town Texaco in Kahului

Kahului – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a green “Pass” placard to Port Town Texaco during a follow-up inspection on Aug. 7, 2023, allowing the establishment to reopen.

An initial inspection conducted at the establishment on August 3, 2023 in response to a complaint confirmed evidence of an active rodent infestation with numerous rodent droppings as well as harborage areas. At the follow-up inspection today, inspectors from the DOH Food Safety and Vector Control branches determined the establishment had eradicated the rodent infestation, cleaned all harborage areas, sealed openings and conducted professional pest control treatments, as required.

Port Town Texaco, located at 109 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave. in Kahului and owned and operated by Lahaina Petroleum LLC, was allowed to restart food sales to the public.

To ensure the establishment remains in compliance with pest control and prevention, the DOH is requiring the establishment to meet the following parameters:

  • Have a professional pest control company conduct weekly pest control treatments and monitoring for the next four weeks. Contact the DOH following each treatment to discuss findings; and
  • Continue sealing any other small openings within the walls and ceiling to prevent future pest entry.

 

About

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The health department’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

 

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Information Specialist

Hawai’i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

808-586-4407

