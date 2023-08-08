Losses of Public Money for 2023-24 First Quarter

CANADA, August 8 - Released on August 8, 2023

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority, and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

Three confirmed reportable losses were reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year (from April 1 to June 30, 2023):

An SHA employee in Saskatoon was paid for overtime shifts that were not worked, resulting in a loss of $29,660 over a period of two years.

An SHA employee in Saskatoon took a parking transponder from an SHA-owned vehicle and used it to access parking for 10 months for their own personal vehicle, resulting in a loss of $1,117.

An SHA employee based in Weyburn took cleaning supplies and equipment for personal use resulting in a loss of $2,000 in May 2023.



