Upcoming Court Hearings Search Function Now Available on eCourt Kokua

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Judiciary is pleased to announce that the public can now search for information about upcoming court hearings on eCourt Kokua, the Judiciary’s Information Management System (JIMS).

This new feature provides this information on all case types, except those that are confidential, such as Family Court cases involving minors.

“Modernizing court systems is a priority for the Judiciary and we are delighted to offer this added capability for court users, attorneys, news media, and the general public,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

“We developed this so that anyone can see at-a-glance future hearings on specific cases of interest,” said Angela K. Min, the Judiciaryʻs Innovations Officer. “With the already highly utilized remote hearings and access to court records and documents online, our goal is to continue to increase access and convenience to our court system.

“The online system provides a two-week view of upcoming hearings. You can search by case identification (ID) number or by court/location,” Min said.

If you use search by case ID number, you can see all upcoming hearings associated with that specific case number. If you search by court/location, you can see all upcoming hearings in all cases for that specific courtroom.

The information on the site is updated in real time as hearing dates are entered into the system.

In addition to the online system, the courts will continue to post daily calendars at the courthouses, as has been the practice.