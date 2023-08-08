Report : Colorado Fiscal Institute Reports on Benefits of Adopting Advanced Clean Cars Rules
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report released by The Colorado Fiscal Institute makes the case that Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) should adopt a robust standard that gets Colorado to 100% pollution-free new cars and trucks as quickly as possible. These reductions would benefit the environment and the economy, with up to $2 billion in cumulative savings for counties adopting the regulations.
"Colorado is poised to be a leader in the electrification of our transportation sector. Now is not the time to go easy on our climate and pollution goals. We’re already experiencing the impacts of a changing climate in Colorado, including extreme weather events. And communities of color face the greatest impacts of toxic pollutants which contribute to higher rates of asthma, cancer and other illnesses that lead to lost health and economic productivity" Kathy White, Executive Director, Colorado Fiscal Institute.
According to the report, adopting the ACCII could lead to a 104 million metric tons reduction in cumulative CO2 emissions between 2035 and 2050 in Colorado. Various stakeholders, including environmental groups, automakers, and community organizations, have expressed their support for these regulations. It is widely agreed that reducing greenhouse gases from passenger vehicles is of utmost importance, and these regulations will help achieve this goal and promote local economies across Colorado.
The complete analysis can be found here.
Media Contact:
Alvina Vasquez
Colorado Fiscal Institute
alvina@powermapltd.com