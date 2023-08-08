Digital Lending Market Expected to Hit $71.8 Billion by 2032—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Lending Market," The digital lending market was valued at $12.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $71.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The digital lending market encompasses various types of loans, including personal loans, business loans, student loans, and mortgages, among others. In the digital lending market, borrowers can apply for loans and receive funds entirely online, without having to visit a physical bank or financial institution. This process is often faster, more convenient, and more accessible than traditional lending methods. Digital lending crypto also typically involves the use of algorithms and data analysis to evaluate creditworthiness and determine loan terms, rather than relying solely on traditional credit scores and underwriting processes. Moreover, the digital lending market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by advances in technology and changing consumer preferences. It has attracted a variety of new players, including fintech startups, traditional banks, and alternative lenders.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in April 2020, Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering digital transformation at the world’s leading enterprises, announced the launch of a Crisis Small Business Lending reference application which helps decentralized finance insurance to manage the thousands of emergency loan applications pouring in from small businesses seeking COVID-19 financial relief. Furthermore, it is also available to Pega Platform clients and comes with prebuilt templates reflecting new U.S. and U.K. crisis loan guidelines. It can also be easily customized to orchestrate crisis loan programs for other countries. Therefore, such strategy helps to grow the digital lending market size.

On the basis of end user, the bank segment attained the highest growth in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that with the rising adoption of digital lending platforms, banks have also entered the market to offer their services to borrowers online. In addition, many banks have developed their own digital lending platforms or partnered with existing fintech companies to offer digital lending services, which in turn has led to the growth of the digital lending market share in this segment. However, the NBFCs segment is considered to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is because NBFCs play a significant role in providing credit to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other sectors of the economy. Furthermore, with the widespread adoption of smartphones and internet access, borrowers can apply for loans, submit documents, track their loan status, and make repayments through mobile apps or online portals. This offers a convenient and seamless customer experience, reduces operational costs, and enables NBFCs to serve a larger customer base.

Region wise, North America attained the highest growth in 2022. This is because the digital lending market in North America is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for fast and convenient lending services, the growth of the fintech industry, and the adoption of new technologies. Thus, this has led to the growth of the digital lending market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is because the digital lending market trends has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to the increasing use of technology and the internet, along with a growing demand for quick and easy access to credit. In addition, the market is poised for continued growth and innovation that is driven by the region's large and growing population and the increasing adoption of digital technologies.

Key findings of the study

By component, the solution segment led the digital lending market in terms of revenue in 2022.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the digital lending market in terms of revenue in 2022.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment led the digital lending market in terms of revenue in 2022.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

The key players profiled in the digital lending market analysis are FIS, Fiserv inc, ICE Mortgage Technology, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Nucleus software, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Sigma Infosolutions, Temenos, and Tavant. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital lending industry.

