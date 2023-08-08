Mayor Wu announces STL GLD, Earthgang, and Dead Prez to headline GLD FSTVL on Boston City Hall Plaza

STL GLD & the City of Boston's Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture present: GLD FSTVL! A one-day music and arts festival paying homage to Hip Hop at City Hall Plaza.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture, in collaboration with local Hip Hop band STL GLD and BID Worldwide, today announced that EarthGang & Dead Prez will headline GLD FSTVL, taking place on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 12 - 10 p.m. on City Hall Plaza. In collaboration with BID Worldwide, this event will bring together performers, DJs, food, retail, and the Boston community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture.

The music festival will also feature local performances by STL GLD, Billy Dean Thomas, Van Buren, The Hip Hop Transformation, Latrell James, Kei, and Oompa, as well as local DJs, food trucks, and retail vendors.

“GLD FSTVL is the perfect way to celebrate fifty years of hip hop culture this summer,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This is an amazing opportunity to honor Boston's legendary and emerging hip hop artists, while also welcoming nationally-renowned headliners to City Hall Plaza for an evening of music, community and celebration that is free and accessible to all."

GLD FSTVL is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop music and culture, where attendees will experience how Boston’s Hip Hop scene has evolved over the last 50 years. From old school to new school, the festival will celebrate Black culture, artists, music, and food while curating a space that invites people of all backgrounds and interests to engage in Hip Hop culture.

“GLD FSTVL is bringing the best of Hip Hop music and culture in Boston and beyond to City Hall Plaza,” said Chief of Arts & Culture Kara Elliott-Ortega. “The Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture is so excited to be able to fund such impactful programming on the Plaza and to uplift local artists and the work they do.”

The headiling acts, Dead Prez and EarthGang, will close out the day-long festival with performances that speak to both the legacy of Hip Hop and its contemporary sound.

Dead Prez is a Hip Hop duo based in New York City known for their lyrical style, contributions to hip hop culture, and focus on social justice. Their music has been featured in films and video games, and received wide critical acclaim.

EarthGang is a duo from Atlanta, Georgia comprised of Olu and WowGr8, the Grammy nominated, Platinum selling duo debuted on the scene with a string of EPs and quickly garnered a reputation for their eclectic style and infectious live energy. The pair has earned two Grammy nominations and a #1 album status, as well as selling out headlining shows, touring stadiums with J.Cole and gracing festival stages stateside and internationally