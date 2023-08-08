Eden Village of Wilmington Receives $500,000 Grant from SECU Foundation for Tiny Home Initiative

Funding provides permanent supportive housing complex and services for homeless population

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Village of Wilmington recently received a $500,000 grant from SECU Foundation to fund the first construction phase of a supportive housing complex and community center for the homeless in New Hanover County. The completed complex will consist of 31 fully furnished tiny homes located within a gated community. Residents will have access to supportive services, including critical health services, education programming, community meals, and fellowship opportunities through the community center – SECU Gathering Tree at Eden Village.

“This tiny home village model is an innovative and supportive housing solution for the chronically homeless – it fills a critical housing gap for a vulnerable population in the region, and just as important, offers stability, hope, and a sense of belonging to a community within the structure of the larger community,” said SECU Foundation Board Member Jo Anne Sanford. “We applaud the leadership and staff at Eden Village of Wilmington, and the work of many who dedicate their lives to helping people and uplifting our communities.”

“Eden Village of Wilmington is immensely grateful for the generous $500,000 grant from the SECU Foundation. This invaluable support will enable us to make a significant impact helping the homeless population in our community,” said Eden Village of Wilmington President Tom Dalton. “With this funding, we plan to expand our services, provide safe and stable housing, and offer comprehensive support programs to help individuals transition out of homelessness and rebuild their lives.”

