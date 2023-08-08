Lane closure on westbound U.S. 136 at the Mississippi River bridge near Keokuk until Friday, Aug. 11

Posted on: August 08, 2023

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Aug. 8, 2023 – If you are driving on westbound U.S. 136 from Illinois into Iowa near Keokuk in the next few days you need to be aware of a lane closure at the Mississippi River bridge that may slow down your trip.

Construction crews will be repairing erosion and pavement damage near the bridge caused by recent rains and flooding. You may want to consider taking another route if possible. The westbound lane on U.S. 136 will be open to traffic by noon on Friday, Aug. 11.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: For general information about this project contact Bob Porter, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, at (319) 759-0895 or [email protected]