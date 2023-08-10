Colorado-based Amari Launches Better-For-You Sports Recovery Drinks Creating New Natural Products Sub-Category

Amari Serves Up Functional, Ready-to-Drink Beverages, Scoring Big with Pickleball Athletes Nationwide with Play Longer & Recover Faster Benefits

We received feedback from customers that they loved the benefits of our powdered products but prefer a convenient ready-to-drink format. We listened and created a better for you product.” — Tim Keegan, Amari's VP of Sales

LOUISVILLE, CO, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville-based Amari, a market leader in the sports recovery drink category, is pleased to announce that the company has pivoted from its original powder supplement to a new line of ready-to-drink beverages, offering everyday athletes a unique recovery experience. Known for its active blend of CBD, Turmeric, Ashwagandha Root, and Black Pepper Extract that helps reduce inflammation and improve joint comfort, Amari is introducing two new flavors, Berry Lemonade and Tangerine. The company will unveil two more SKUs soon.

"We were tired of taking pain relievers like Tylenol or Aleve after a day of fun outdoor activity with friends and family. That's why we developed a new category of functional, delicious, ready-to-drink sports drinks designed to help people get back out there day after day. Amari delivers benefits using gentle yet effective natural ingredients that are good for you and easy to pronounce. We believe that staying active is the best way to keep healthy and defy the limits of aging," explains Eric Gricus, Founder and CEO of Amari.

The brand has gained momentum among pickleball players in mountain towns and Denver/Boulder metro areas. "Pickleball is addictive, the hours fly by, and we've found lots of folks could use a little support getting back out on the court. We received feedback from customers that they loved the benefits of our powdered products but would prefer a convenient ready-to-drink format," adds Tim Keegan, Amari's VP of Sales. "We listened, took action, and created a better-for-you product that tastes great, with no bubbles and no added sugar."

Winning Ingredients

Developed (or created) as an effective, non-sparkling sports recovery drink, Amari leverages a proprietary blend of natural ingredients. Further, it is low in calories, made without sugar and has no side effects. Studies have shown that 250mg of Ashwagandha reduced knee joint pain and discomfort as well as reduced the biomarkers of stress. Turmeric is one of the best known medicinal herbs and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and anti-oxidant benefits. Black Pepper has also been shown to increase the bioavailability of turmeric’s active ingredients by 2,000% while also helping to reduce inflammation. Cannabidiol (CBD) plays a role in calming and reducing oxidative stress as well as inflammation.

Where to Buy

Amari is available nationwide on DrinkAmari.com and select independent retailers in Boulder, Breckenridge, Denver, Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs, and Vail. For information on distribution, sales, and sponsorships, contact Sales@drinkamari.com.

About Amari

Amari is the leader in Better-For-You Natural Sports Recovery for consumers who want to stay active and have fun. Amari contains no sugar and is a non-sparkling sports drink designed to reduce inflammation from exercise and improve joint comfort. The company’s unique blend of functional ingredients offers a healthier alternative to traditional sports drinks and helps everyone ‘Play Longer and Recover Faster.’™ For more information, visit drinkamari.com.