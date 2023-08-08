Singer-Songwriter and Producer Sam Wade Uses the Power of Music to Help Save a Life
Starting the Search for a Living O+ Kidney DonorNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Wade, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, has released a new cover of Pixies’ classic hit song “Where Is My Mind?” featuring musician Ricky Hernandez on guitars and back-up vocals. Hernandez resides in Denver, CO. He is Wade’s former boss and long-time friend, and is in need of a kidney from a living donor for a life-saving transplant. Wade hopes the song will help with the search and educate people about what being a living donor means.
“Ricky and I co-produced this song just for fun back in 2019,” Wade states, “but I’m releasing it now as a single to help raise awareness for Ricky’s search for a kidney from a living donor. Ricky has Chronic Kidney Disease and his health is starting to rapidly deteriorate. The wait list for a kidney is a long one and I want to help Ricky get off of dialysis and back into normal life with his family and friends. Someone out there will be willing to help, and we need to find that person.”
Hernandez echoes the statement. “I have always loved the song and had no idea that this cover version would have such an important purpose when we recorded it so many years ago. I hope the song will resonate with people and that it will help spread the word as I search for a living O+ kidney donor.”
Wade is a champion of charitable efforts, having previously co-written a song called “12 Million” with Keith Levenson, Music Director for “The Who,” specifically to raise awareness and funds for live music and event professionals negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The single’s cover is an original design featuring Ricky Hernandez, created by Betsy Wilkowski (wife of Keith Levenson) of Kelly Designs, LLC who has also done design work for “The Who.” More information about Betsy Wilkowski’s work can be found at www.KellyDesigns.org.
The cover of “Where Is My Mind?” was mastered at iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, and is available for download exclusively at www.samwadesongs.bandcamp.com for whatever the listener wishes to pay, with proceeds going to help Ricky and his family during this time of need. It will be released on traditional streaming platforms soon. For more information about Ricky Hernandez and his search for a living donor, please visit www.SaveRicky.com. For more information about Sam Wade, visit www.SamWadeMusic.com.
A Song to Save a Life