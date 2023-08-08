Secretary of State Tre Hargett Appoints 14 Educators to the Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett is pleased to announce 14 educators from 9 counties as members of the 2023-2024 Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee.

“Our office created the advisory committee to build a more engaged citizenry in Tennessee. We appreciate each member’s dedication to serving the students of our great state,” said Secretary Hargett. “I am grateful for these experienced educators and their willingness to serve our state.”

The Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee will work to develop lesson plans and curriculum that align with Tennessee academic standards to incorporate civic engagement throughout the K-12 education experience.

2023-2024 Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee:

Chad Hammontree – Evangelical Christian School, Shelby County

Dusty Helton - Pigeon Forge High School, Sevier County

Dr. Cindy Hill - Gray Elementary, Washington County

Brian Huber - AP Virtual Academy, Shelby County

Dr. Scott Johnson - Spring Hill High School, Maury County

Blair Lynch - University Middle School, Shelby County

Rebekah Reed - Hamilton County Schools, Hamilton County

Jeremy Schaar - Whitehaven High School, Shelby County

Tyler Selbrade - Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School, Davidson County

Scott Stephens - Compass Community Schools Midtown Campus, Shelby County

Jake Stoffregen - South Side High School, Madison County

Debra Stout - Harriman High School, Roane County

Paegan Turner - West High School, Knox County

Jenny Vego - Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Shelby County

For more information on civic engagement initiatives, including the annual civics essay contest, Student Mock Election and lesson plans, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

