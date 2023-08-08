Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for homicide

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained one male wanted for homicide.

“The apprehension of persons wanted for violent crimes delivers critical assistance to our law enforcement partners, in turn keeping our communities safe,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Law enforcement databases help aid our law enforcement partners in their pursuit of these alleged criminals and bringing them to justice.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Friday, Aug. 4, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Noe Sanchez Rivera, 18, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for felony murder, wanted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office out of Gainesville, Georgia. The warrant was confirmed to be active. CBP officers transported Sanchez Rivera to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

