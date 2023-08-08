Bruce Power’s Unit 6 achieves first sustained fission chain reaction, approaches return to service

Tiverton, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power’s Unit 6 Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project reached a historic milestone over the weekend when the unit achieved a sustained fission chain reaction which creates the heat needed to produce electricity, known in the nuclear industry as ‘first criticality.’

This is a key step in returning the reactor to service, as it prepares to resume supplying clean, reliable electricity to the people, hospitals and businesses of Ontario for decades to come.

The initial fission or ‘approach to critical’ comes following Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) approval to begin releasing the unit from a Guaranteed Shutdown State which enables the many commissioning activities to be completed on the newly installed systems to verify everything is working as expected.

“This is great progress, made possible by years of planning, preparation and execution by Bruce Power and our partners,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “We are now in the final stages of returning Unit 6 to service and we’re applying all of our learnings, innovation and experience from Unit 6 to future MCRs to ensure our strong performance continues and improves.”

Bruce Power’s Life Extension Program started in 2016 and remains on track with inspections, refurbishment, and MCRs progressing. Unit 6 is the first of six units that Bruce Power and its partners will refurbish as part of its MCR Project between 2020 and 2033, a privately funded investment that will extend the life of the site through 2064 and beyond. The Unit 6 MCR remains on track despite challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, while work on the Unit 3 MCR outage is also progressing on track.

Bruce Power’s MCR Project will help power Ontario forward at a time when the province’s electricity demands are continuing to rise and its move to a clean energy supply evolves to help achieve its climate change goals. Bruce Power’s Life-Extension Program, which includes asset optimization across all eight operating units as part of the company’s Project 2030, is expected to produce more than 7,000 Megawatts of clean power following the completion of the MCR Project.

“Reaching this important milestone is proof positive that the refurbishment of large-scale nuclear units can help power electrification and Ontario's growing economy,” said Hon. Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy. “I’d like to congratulate everyone who has worked to achieve this success, including Bruce Power’s employees, trades partners, Ontario’s diverse supply chain and the nuclear sector as a whole.”



Local MPP Lisa Thompson offered her congratulations on this important step forward in the project.

“This is another positive example of the ability of the nuclear industry to deliver on its promises,” said Hon. Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agricultural and Rural Affairs and MPP for Huron-Bruce. “I am so very proud of the team that has worked so hard to deliver this project despite adversity and I look forward to celebrating the return of Unit 6 to commercial service in the not too distant future.”

Rick Byers, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, also weighed in with praise.

“This is a monumental achievement and I offer my thanks and congratulations to everyone involved in making it happen,” Byers said. “We are an energy powerhouse here in the Clean Energy Frontier region and are helping to drive economic growth in the region and across Ontario. While there will no doubt be challenges ahead with future Major Component Replacement Projects still to come, I have great faith in the ability of Bruce Power to meet those challenges and deliver clean, reliable electricity to the province and cancer-fighting medical isotopes worldwide.”

About Bruce Power

Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and cancer-fighting medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

John Peevers Bruce Power 5193863799 john.peevers@brucepower.com