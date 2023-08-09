Township of Warminster, PA Improves Permit Accuracy, Drops Paper Processes with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
The Township of Warminster faced challenges with paper submissions and inaccurate permits. OpenGov offers a comprehensive solution.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After grappling with inaccurate permit submissions and an overwhelming number of paper applications due to the limitations of its legacy system, the Township of Warminster, PA was ready for a change. OpenGov, the leader in user-friendly solutions permitting and licensing solutions for local government, was the clear choice.
A suburb of Philadelphia, the Township of Warminster has long recognized the importance of using modern technology to improve public service. As the search for a digital services solution intensified, the Township knew it needed a permitting and licensing system that was not just digital, but truly transformative. In the Township’s search to replace one of the more widely used legacy systems in Pennsylvania, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the standout, renowned for its intuitive design and commitment to streamlining government operations.
With the imminent rollout of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Township looks forward to making its permitting and licensing processes seamless for residents. Adoption of the new software will boost the visibility of permit statuses for both Township employees and applicants, as well as enable mobile field inspections, transforming the way the Township operates. Moreover, the system’s secure online payment ability is set to redefine user experience and increase engagement.
The Township of Warminster, PA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to innovate operations with cloud-based software specifically tailored to meet government needs.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
