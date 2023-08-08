NRC Health unveils winners of 2023 patient experience and loyalty awards

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, a leading provider of Human Understanding® and data-driven insights, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Consumer Loyalty Awards and the Excellence in Patient Experience Awards.



NRC Health’s loyalty-based hospital ranking recognizes the top 100 healthcare facilities, including the top 10 Best in Class winners. These organizations have exemplified the commitment and initiative necessary to cultivate and maintain long-lasting loyalty among their patient populations and the communities they serve. This year’s Excellence in Patient Experience honorees have been recognized for their efforts to consistently deliver outstanding patient experiences across the care continuum.

Consumer Loyalty Awards

While the healthcare industry has faced challenges over the last few years, including shifts in the care-delivery system and staffing obstacles, the healthcare organizations recognized this year have displayed remarkable dedication to consumer-driven improvements to the patient experience. NRC Health's Consumer Loyalty Award winners lead the way in delivering exceptional patient experiences.

"Hospitals and health systems have needed to adjust at warp speed in recent years," said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. "We commend these winning organizations for building and sustaining consumer loyalty through individualized care during unprecedented times.”

This year's NRC Health top 10 Best in Class winners include: Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Hospital – Arizona, Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, The Christ Hospital, Mayo Clinic Hospital – Florida, Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, California Hospital Medical Center, and UC Davis Health.

The 100 top-performing hospitals are identified through the nation’s largest healthcare consumer-perception survey, conducted by NRC Health. The Market Insights survey annually measures the opinions of more than 300,000 consumers in over than 300 markets across the 48 contiguous United States. Learn more about the qualification criteria here.

Excellence In Patient Experience Awards

Elevating the patient experience remains a priority in healthcare, and NRC Health's 2023 Excellence in Patient Experience Award winners have demonstrated outstanding commitment to individualized and human-centered care. These organizations go above and beyond to ensure quality and equitable access to care is provided.

"We celebrate organizations that embody our mission of bringing Human Understanding into healthcare," added Helen Hrdy. “In this ever evolving and often challenging healthcare industry, we take pride in acknowledging the ongoing dedication of the winning healthcare organizations, as they consistently surpass expectations in providing exceptional care and ensuring quality, equitable access for all patients."

This year’s health system winners include: Community Healthcare System (Munster, Ind.), Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.), and Mercy (Troy, Mo.). The Women’s Hospital (Evansville, Ind.), Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (Monterey, Calif.), UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas), Children’s Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Nemours Children’s Health (Jacksonville, Fla.), and Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas) won for the top hospitals. The leading medical groups for 2023 include: Brown Medicine (Providence, R.I.), Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology (Atlanta) and Tryon Medical Partners (Charlotte, N.C.).

The Excellence in Patient Experience Awards are based on NPS scores from a direct to patient survey surrounding the question of whether a patient is willing to recommend a healthcare organization to others in their community.

Award banners recognizing this year’s Excellence in Patient Experience and Best in Class Consumer Loyalty winners will be on display at the Sea of Success reception at the New England Aquarium in Boston on August 9 as part of NRC Health’s national Human Understanding Beyond | HUB23 event.

To check whether your local hospital is a 2023 honoree, see the full lists of winning organizations for both the 2023 Consumer Loyalty Awards and the 2023 Excellence in Patient Experience Awards.

*NRC Health’s Market Insights survey is weighted to account for age, income, population, presence of children in the household, marital status, and ethnicity to ensure an accurate demographic distribution.

