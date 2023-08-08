Patient Praises Alter Health Group for a Life-Changing Experience

Dana Point, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Point, California -

Dana Point, California—A man is crediting the staff at Alter Health Group for providing treatment that saved his life, and he’s thanking them in a 5-star review of its facility in Dana Point, California.

“This was life-changing,” wrote Terry, the patient. “Jack in admissions is the reason I came here. I was ready to go elsewhere in Dana Point, but after speaking with Jack I realized this place suited my needs. The staff was A-plus amazing. I can’t say enough about my experience. I feel this place saved my life. Thank you, Jack, for being amazing and helpful every step of the way!”

Alter Health Group is a network of therapeutic centers that treat substance use and mental health disorders, which often occur together – a condition known as dual diagnosis. Its highly trained, expert staff strives to provide all patients with what Terry found: a nurturing community that treats each individual as a whole person rather than as a set of symptoms. They guide patients to recovery with a variety of evidence-based treatment strategies to achieve long-term sobriety and improved mental health.

Alter’s focus on dual diagnosis reflects research showing that many people struggle with both substance use and mental health disorders. The two conditions feed on each other; substance use may be the addict’s way of “self-medicating” depression, anxiety, or another. If only the addiction is treated and the mental health condition is not resolved, the addiction is likely to return when the patient returns to the stresses of daily life. Alter’s team understands that overcoming addiction is not merely about stopping drug or alcohol use but requires addressing the underlying issues contributing to the addiction and developing healthier coping mechanisms to replace substance use.

At Alter Health Group, the recovery journey begins with a thorough assessment of the client’s needs, understanding their substance use and mental health concerns. From this, a personalized treatment plan is designed. If the team determines that the journey should begin with detox, the patient will undergo this cleansing with medical supervision and round-the-clock care and monitoring to minimize discomfort and ensure safety as the body clears itself of the substance.

The work begins with various treatment modalities to help the patient understand the root causes of their addiction or mental illness,s develop healthier coping mechanisms, and make lasting behavioral changes. These include individual, group, and family therapy.

The individual treatment uses evidence-based approaches like cognitive and dialectical behavior therapies and motivational Interviewing, which help the client talk through their issues and find solutions. Group therapy brings people together to help them learn from each other, develop social skills, and build a supportive community. In family therapy, the involvement of loved ones is crucial to the recovery process. Family therapy allows family members to understand the nature of substance use disorders, learn how best to support their loved one, and address any family dynamics that may contribute to substance use.

Besides these talk-based approaches, Alter offers medication-assisted treatment which can help reduce cravings, alleviate withdrawal symptoms, and restore normal brain function.

After treatment ends, Alter Health Group continues guiding its patients with comprehensive aftercare planning, including follow-up appointments, help with relapse prevention, and connections to community resources to support long-term recovery.

Alter Health Group understands that overcoming a substance use disorder requires patience, commitment, and compassionate support. Its team is dedicated to walking alongside each individual on this journey, providing the care and tools they need to reclaim their lives and achieve lasting recovery.

For more information on the treatment of mental health or substance use disorders, visit Alter Health Group or call 949-867-4982.

###

For more information about Alter Health Group, contact the company here:



Alter Health Group

(949) 356-7952

34185 Street of the Violet Lantern Suite 103, Dana Point, CA 92629



