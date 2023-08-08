Hippocratic AI Named to the 2023 CB Insights GenAI 50 List of Most Innovative Generative AI Startups

Hippocratic AI recognized for achievements in developing a safety-focused LLM for healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Hippocratic AI to its first annual GenAI 50 ranking , a list of the world’s top 50 most innovative companies developing generative AI applications and infrastructure across industries.



"Generative AI has created a paradigm shift in how companies innovate, and our first ever GenAI 50 cohort is leading the way,” said Deepashri Varadharajan, Director of AI research at CB Insights. “Together, they are pushing the boundaries of drug discovery, human-machine interfaces, database tech, and more. As this future seemingly unfolds before our eyes, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next.”

“Our mission is to dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes. Generative AI is the technology that will bring this vision to life,” said Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “We are building the first safety-focused large language model designed specifically for healthcare, leveraging generative AI to unlock and empower health workforces and give patients the best, safest possible experiences with their care. It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to generative AI innovation alongside these other incredible startups.”

The CB Insights’ research team picked these 50 private market vendors using datasets, including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential.

Hippocratic AI is building the industry’s first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) designed specifically for healthcare, with an initial emphasis of non-diagnostic, patient-facing applications. To build a safer LLM, Hippocratic AI has implemented a multi-faceted approach in creating its product, including: outperforming GPT-4 on over 100 healthcare certifications, training on healthcare specific vocabulary, reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) via healthcare professionals, and working closely with industry experts to verify the model is truly safe.

Quick facts on the 2023 GenAI 50:

Equity funding and deals : The cohort has raised nearly $20B across 144 deals since 2019 (as of 7/31/23).

: The cohort has raised nearly $20B across 144 deals since 2019 (as of 7/31/23). Unicorns : There are 11 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

: There are 11 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list. Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 7 industries, 9 cross-industry applications, and 5 categories of AI development tools. Foundational models & APIs account for the largest portion of the winners (6 companies). Winners here are developing core AI models and offer API access to enterprises to allow developers to build a wide range of applications such as summarization, toxic content moderation, and customer sentiment analysis. Media & entertainment follows closely behind with 5 winners. This category represents applications like video & podcast editing and genAI-powered visual effect tools.

The cohort is broken down across 7 industries, 9 cross-industry applications, and 5 categories of AI development tools. Foundational models & APIs account for the largest portion of the winners (6 companies). Winners here are developing core AI models and offer API access to enterprises to allow developers to build a wide range of applications such as summarization, toxic content moderation, and customer sentiment analysis. Media & entertainment follows closely behind with 5 winners. This category represents applications like video & podcast editing and genAI-powered visual effect tools. Geographic distributions: The Gen AI 50 winners represent 7 different countries across the globe. Three quarters of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 5 winners, and Canada and the Netherlands follow closely with 2 each. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this list include France, Germany, and Israel.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

Media@cbinsights.com

About HIppocratic AI

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI received $50M in seed financing from two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley: General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information on Hippocratic AI’s performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to www.HippocraticAI.com