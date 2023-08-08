The dynamics of the knee osteoarthritis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2023–2032.

New York, USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knee Osteoarthritis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies To Look Out - Techfields, Centrexion, Biosplice, Ampio, Paradigm, Grünenthal, Naturecell, MiMedx, TissueTech, Organogenesis

DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, knee osteoarthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the knee osteoarthritis market was ~USD 14 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per the DelveInsight estimates, the prevalent population of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis in the seven major markets was found to be ~47 million in 2021. In 2021, the highest prevalent cases of the disease were observed in the United States.

in 2021. In 2021, the highest prevalent cases of the disease were observed in the United States. Leading knee osteoarthritis companies such as Bioventus LLC, Akan Biosciences, LLC, Genascence Corporation, Immunis, Inc., Novartis, Biosplice Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, MiMedx Group, Inc., Rho, Inc., Techfields Pharma Co. Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Nature Cell Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Tissue Tech Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Saol Therapeutics Inc, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, MiMedx, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, ReNu, Medipost, and others are developing novel knee osteoarthritis drugs that can be available in the knee osteoarthritis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel knee osteoarthritis drugs that can be available in the knee osteoarthritis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for knee osteoarthritis treatment include PTP-001, StroMel, GNSC-001, IMM01-STEM, RHH646, Lorecivivint, Resiniferatoxin, DFV890, Celltex- AdMSCs, Micronized DHACM, X0002, Retatrutide, JointStem, Semaglutide, FX201, RTX-GRT7039, TTAX03, TG-C, SL-1002, CNTX-4975, TLC599, Amniofix, Ampion, Organogenesis, Cartistem, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major knee osteoarthritis market share @ Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis is a prevalent and debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a type of arthritis characterized by the gradual deterioration of the cartilage in the knee joint. The primary causes of knee osteoarthritis are multifactorial and can involve a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Age is a significant risk factor, as the cartilage naturally wears down over time.

The knee osteoarthritis symptoms typically develop gradually and worsen over time. The most common signs include persistent knee pain, especially during or after physical activity, as well as stiffness and reduced flexibility in the joint. Swelling and tenderness around the knee are also common. As the condition progresses, individuals may experience a decreased range of motion, difficulty in walking or climbing stairs, and a sensation of grating or grinding within the knee joint. Diagnosing knee osteoarthritis involves a combination of medical history assessment, physical examination, and imaging tests. The doctor will inquire about the patient’s knee osteoarthritis symptoms and risk factors while examining the knee for signs of inflammation, tenderness, or deformity.





Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The knee osteoarthritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current knee osteoarthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The knee osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Knee Osteoarthritis Prevalent Population

Knee Osteoarthritis Gender-specific Prevalence

Knee Osteoarthritis Severity-specific Prevalence

Knee Osteoarthritis Age-specific Prevalence

Download the report to understand which factors are driving knee osteoarthritis epidemiology trends @ Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiological Insights

Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Market

Knee osteoarthritis treatment aims to alleviate pain, improve joint function, and enhance overall quality of life for individuals affected by this degenerative joint condition. The knee osteoarthritis treatment approach typically involves a combination of non-pharmacological and pharmacological interventions. Non-pharmacological methods include exercise programs designed to strengthen the muscles around the knee, physical therapy, and weight management to reduce stress on the joint. Assistive devices like braces or canes can also provide support and aid mobility. Additionally, lifestyle modifications such as adopting a healthy diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods and avoiding excessive activities that strain the knee are encouraged.

Pharmacological treatments often include over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), to manage pain and inflammation. In more severe cases, prescription medications like corticosteroids or hyaluronic acid injections may be used to provide relief and reduce joint swelling. For individuals who do not respond well to conservative treatments, surgical options like arthroscopy, osteotomy, or joint replacement may be considered to repair or replace damaged tissue.

The best course of action for knee osteoarthritis treatment depends on the individual's specific condition and the severity of their symptoms. Therefore, it is essential for patients to work closely with healthcare professionals to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs and helps them regain mobility and enjoy an improved quality of life.

To know more about knee osteoarthritis treatment, visit @ Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Drugs

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies and Companies

PTP-001: Bioventus LLC

StroMel: Akan Biosciences, LLC

GNSC-001: Genascence Corporation

IMM01-STEM: Immunis, Inc.

RHH646: Novartis

Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

DFV890: Novartis

Celltex- AdMSCs: Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

Micronized DHACM: MiMedx Group, Inc./Rho, Inc.

X0002: Techfields Pharma Co. Ltd

Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company

JointStem: Nature Cell Co. Ltd.

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

FX201: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

RTX-GRT7039: Grünenthal GmbH

TTAX03: Tissue Tech Inc.

TG-C: Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

SL-1002: Saol Therapeutics Inc

CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

Amniofix: MiMedx

Ampion: Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Organogenesis: ReNu

Cartistem: Medipost

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for knee osteoarthritis @ Drugs for Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics

Knee osteoarthritis market dynamics have witnessed significant changes in recent years. With an aging population and an increase in sedentary lifestyles, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis has surged, driving the demand for effective treatments and therapies. Additionally, advancements in medical research and technology have led to the development of innovative drugs, biologics, and medical devices tailored to manage the condition more efficiently. These innovations, along with the rising awareness of knee osteoarthritis among patients and healthcare professionals, have fueled the growth of the knee osteoarthritis market.

Moreover, regulatory agencies’ efforts to streamline approval processes for new treatments have encouraged pharmaceutical and medical device companies to invest in research and development. This has resulted in a steady influx of novel therapies, creating a highly competitive landscape in the knee osteoarthritis market. As a consequence, pricing strategies, reimbursement policies, and market access have become critical factors for industry players aiming to establish a strong foothold.

Furthermore, patient preferences are shifting towards non-invasive and minimally invasive treatment options, such as physical therapy, viscosupplementation, and orthobiologics. This shift reflects the growing interest in preserving knee function and mobility while managing pain and inflammation. Consequently, companies are aligning their product portfolios to cater to these evolving patient needs.

However, despite the knee osteoarthritis market’s growth potential, challenges persist, including the high cost of novel therapies and the burden of long-term treatment expenses. Additionally, healthcare systems around the world are under pressure to address the socioeconomic impact of knee osteoarthritis, including reduced workforce productivity and increased healthcare expenditure.

Knee Osteoarthritis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Knee Osteoarthritis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Knee Osteoarthritis Market Size in 2021 USD 14 Billion Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies Bioventus LLC, Akan Biosciences, LLC, Genascence Corporation, Immunis, Inc., Novartis, Biosplice Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, MiMedx Group, Inc., Rho, Inc., Techfields Pharma Co. Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Nature Cell Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Tissue Tech Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Saol Therapeutics Inc, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, MiMedx, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, ReNu, Medipost, and others Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies PTP-001, StroMel, GNSC-001, IMM01-STEM, RHH646, Lorecivivint, Resiniferatoxin, DFV890, Celltex- AdMSCs, Micronized DHACM, X0002, Retatrutide, JointStem, Semaglutide, FX201, RTX-GRT7039, TTAX03, TG-C, SL-1002, CNTX-4975, TLC599, Amniofix, Ampion, Organogenesis, Cartistem, and others

Scope of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Knee Osteoarthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Knee Osteoarthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Knee Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about knee osteoarthritis drugs in development @ Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Key Insights 2. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report Introduction 3. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment and Management 7. Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Knee Osteoarthritis Marketed Drugs 10. Knee Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis 12. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

