Celebrating Community at Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti’s Annual Kids’ Fair in the Seventeenth

Norristown, PA – August 8, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) hosted over 690 community members and 50 vendors at her third annual Kids’ Fair in the Seventeenth at Elmwood Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 2nd.

“It’s an honor to host this event every year. Providing our community members with a free night out to learn more about the resources that local civic organizations and various levels of state government can provide for them while also being able to serve the younger residents of our district has been one of the highlights of serving the 17th Senatorial district,” said Senator Cappelletti. “Thank you to our sponsors, my staff, volunteers, and the Elmwood Park Zoo staff for helping to make this year a success!”

The family friendly evening included cheer and dance performances from Norristown Area School District Town Cheer Team and “Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi”, an authentic Mexican Dance Troupe. In addition to the performances, there was a backpack giveaway sponsored by Jefferson Einstein Hospital and Norristown Area School District that gifted over 200 backpacks to students in the community, ensuring our younger community members are ready to go when school starts in September.

Attendees were able to explore the zoo exhibits, enjoy free food, and interact with various vendors offering everything from community resources to facepainting. Legislative partners in attendance included the office of Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, and the offices of Pennsylvania State Representatives Mary Jo Daley and Joseph Webster.

Major sponsors included Premier Healthcare, Jefferson Einstein Healthcare Network, the Elmwood Park Zoo, and ACLAMO. Other sponsors included:

Comcast

PECO

Independence Blue Cross

Crazy Aaron’s Putty

Suburban Community Hospital

Temple University

Villanova University

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Harcum College

Senator Cappelletti greets attendees at her third annual Kids’ Fair in the Seventeenth.

Senator Cappelletti with representative from ACLAMO and their new mascot, “ACLAMOsita.”

Senator Cappelletti and representatives from Norristown Area School District, who hosted a backpack giveaway at the third annual Kids’ Fair in the Seventeenth.

Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi performs at the third annual Kids’ Fair in the Seventeenth, hosted by Senator Cappelletti.

Senator Cappelletti greets excited attendees at her third annual Kids’ Fair in the Seventeenth.