MOVE America Returns to Austin, Texas This Year for The 3rd Time as America’s #1 Tech Mobility & Start-Up Show

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapinn Holdings Ltd has announced that the MOVE America conference and exhibition will be returning to Austin, Texas this September 26th to 27th at the larger Austin Convention Center venue.



The event offers a dynamic selection of keynote talks, interactive panel discussions, workshops, booths, and stages dedicated to all-things mobility.

With a unique focus on promoting a more sustainable future in mobility, the event will open its doors to 3,800 attendees, 150+ exhibitors, 300 start-ups, and 500 speakers over its two-day course.

James Whitlock, Project Director of MOVE America 2023, said:

“This is going to be the biggest and best MOVE America event yet, with the event growing 100% year-on-year as well as re-locating to a new larger event venue in the heart of Austin.

“MOVE America is where the entire mobility ecosystem attends to discuss collaborations, regulations, procurement and where the latest disruptive technology is showcased. It is the premier event for networking and business opportunities that are unparalleled within the mobility space.”

The C-suite and VP-level speaker line-up includes talks from Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Ford, Hyundai, Navistar, City of Austin, Uber, Lime, Lyft, Amtrak, LA Metro, Getaround, Zipcar, FedEx, Penske, StoreDot, US Department of Energy, Bloomberg, Archer Aviation, and many more.

Top sponsors of the event include AON, Arity, BlackBerry QNX, Bosch RideCare, Endava, Porsche Consulting, Merchant’s Fleet, EY, Worldpay, FLO, NXP, SAP, Deloitte, WiTricity, TuSimple, Fermata Energy, and many more.

Here are some of the news releases, announcements, and unveilings that are expected at the event:

Kempower – unveiling a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)-compliant DC charging solution as well as their modular and scalable Kempower Satellite charging system.

– unveiling a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)-compliant DC charging solution as well as their modular and scalable Kempower Satellite charging system. Ways2H, Inc. - announcing an agreement for a first commercial waste-to-hydrogen plant using proprietary process.

announcing an agreement for a first commercial waste-to-hydrogen plant using proprietary process. Electric Cab North America – announcing the deployment of 1,000 eCabs along the Texas SH130 Corridor in partnership with the Autonomy Institute.

– announcing the deployment of 1,000 eCabs along the Texas SH130 Corridor in partnership with the Autonomy Institute. Fermata Energy - announcing a new partnership with a leading charger manufacturer to scale V2G for fleets utilizing zero-emission buses and heavy- and medium-duty electric vehicles.

- announcing a new partnership with a leading charger manufacturer to scale V2G for fleets utilizing zero-emission buses and heavy- and medium-duty electric vehicles. Adiona Tech - releasing new research on America’s electrification priorities and the urgent need to electrify commercial fleets and trucks sooner than passenger vehicles in order to eliminate more road emissions.

- releasing new research on America’s electrification priorities and the urgent need to electrify commercial fleets and trucks sooner than passenger vehicles in order to eliminate more road emissions. Adopt a Charger – announcing a series of grants they have received to help boost their company.

– announcing a series of grants they have received to help boost their company. XCharge - showcasing its core EV charging solutions, particularly the Net Zero Series, a 233kwH battery with integrated high powered DC Fast charger capable of 194kW output and bidirectional ability to provide power to the grid in times of need.

- showcasing its core EV charging solutions, particularly the Net Zero Series, a 233kwH battery with integrated high powered DC Fast charger capable of 194kW output and bidirectional ability to provide power to the grid in times of need. Edrv.io - releasing a seamless Plug and Charge experience for residential and multi-family buildings in the US.

To learn more about the event, buy a ticket, see the agenda, or to inquire about speaking at or sponsoring the event, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/move-america/

