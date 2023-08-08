City of Pewaukee, WI Eliminates Paper Trails, Streamlines Maintenance with OpenGov Asset Management
Faced with tracking and documentation challenges, the City of Pewaukee, WI turns to OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management.WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grappling with the challenges of tracking detailed maintenance and siloed documentation, the City of Pewaukee, WI was seeking a solution to streamline its asset management. It found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s cities.
Located near the metropolitan hub of Milwaukee, the City of Pewaukee has long been committed to providing top-tier services to its residents. But its system for tracking City maintenance was labor-intensive and lacked a GIS data integration. In its search for a software solution, the City was looking for a tool that provided efficient maintenance task delegation and a centralized documentation system. Cartegraph Asset Management, part of the OpenGov suite, caught the attention of City leadership for its GIS integration, mobile app, and data-driven asset management capabilities made specifically for local government.
With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Pewaukee looks forward to a significant overhaul of its asset management practices. The transition promises to eliminate paper documentation, offering a centralized location for all crucial documents. Further, the City will now be able to leverage data to make informed future plans, further enhancing its operational efficiency.
The City of Pewaukee joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
