MDC invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop at Ted Shanks Conservation Area Aug. 25

Body

ASHBURN, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop Aug. 25 at Ted Shanks Conservation Area in Ashburn. This event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mp. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online learning. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop.

A demonstration burn will be conducted at the workshop if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. Lunch will be provided.

Questions about this event can be sent to Megan Greiwe at megan.greiwe@mdc.mo.gov. Ted Shanks Conservation Area is located at 3543 Pike 145 in Ashburn.