Moldova: EU and IOM continue to support people fleeing war

Up to 796,000 people including Ukrainian refugees, third-country nationals, and Moldovans will benefit from EU support for the Moldovan Emergency Medical System, through the provision of 300 mobile medical fridges for the transportation of life-saving medicines.

IOM Moldova, with the support of the European Union, has donated the mobile fridges for transportation of thermolabile medicines including vaccines and biological products.

The donation falls under the project ‘Supporting Protection, Transit, Voluntary and Informed Return and Reintegration of Eastern Partnership Citizens and Third Country Nationals Affected by the Conflict in Ukraine’,funded by the European Union.

“This donation reflects our solidarity towards the Republic of Moldova and our continuous partnership with the Ministry of Health that provides health care services for all Moldovans and refugees that live in this country,” said Adam Grodzicki, Deputy Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova.

Through this project, a total of 2,360 Ukrainians and 1,938 third-country nationals were provided pre-departure health assistance before travelling to EU member states and associated countries and countries of origin. Among them, 300 received pre-departure stabilisation emergency medical treatment and 222 received non-stop medical support during the humanitarian movement assistance.

The donation will enhance the capacity of the Prehospital Emergency Service, which actively provides prehospital emergency treatment to Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals.

Find out more

Press release