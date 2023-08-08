Sixth edition of EuroSchool takes place in Azerbaijan 

The sixth EuroSchool for young people aged 18-25 started today in Azerbaijan. The School, organised by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan with the participation of the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), will run from 8 to 10 August.

The school sessions focus on the EU, its history and institutions, fundamental principles and values, the process of alignment and harmonisation of legislation, EU decision-making, the European Neighbourhood Policy, the Eastern Partnership initiative, disinformation, and EU-Azerbaijan relations.

Peter Michalko, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told the opening session: “EuroSchool is a great opportunity that allows young people to enhance their understanding of the European Union, its values, functioning and partnership with Azerbaijan. I believe that by organising these kinds of events that bring together young people from Azerbaijan and from the EU Member States, we are contributing to the development of our strong relations in so many areas now and in the future. The EU in Azerbaijan will continue to support and inspire young people in pursuing their ambitions, education opportunities and professional development, for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan and the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation.”

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss with the European YEAs and YEA trainers issues relevant to young people, including the EU role for youth and in the EaP countries, as well as opportunities for young people across the region (including Erasmus+).

“Euroschool is not just a great opportunity to strengthen EU – Azerbaijani relations but to do so at the grassroots level by bringing together the future of our countries, our youth. As a YEA, I am really glad I got the opportunity to be part of this project and to share the vision for a stronger partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan with inspiring local youth,” said Prodromos Tzounopoulos, Young European Ambassador from Greece.

The graduates of the course will be invited to become members of the ‘Young European Neighbours’ network and take part in the initiative’s activities.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine), the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.