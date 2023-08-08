Submit Release
Armenia: media invited to apply for grants on justice reform

The Juremonia project funded by the European Union has announced a project proposal competition for grants to engage and support media organisations (or journalists) in their monitoring, reporting and advocacy efforts on justice reforms.

The call is open for media organisations and/or journalists from the Republic of Armenia.

The aim of small grants (€9,000) is to engage and support media organisations or journalists in their monitoring, reporting and advocacy efforts on justice reforms as well as to create public awareness on the reforms and to stimulate cooperation between civil society and media in advocacy initiatives.

The deadline for submission of the full proposals is 15 September.

