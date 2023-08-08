Cristina Ortiz Joins OwnEZ as Director of Revenue Operations and Sales, Spearheading Growth and Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, TX — OwnEZ, a pioneering tech-enabled homebuying enabler, revolutionizing the homebuying experience, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cristina Ortiz as their new Director of Revenue Operations (Rev/Ops) and Sales. In her new role, Ortiz will bring her unique expertise and passion to the table to help enhance OwnEZ's operations, drive sales, and empower individuals worldwide to achieve their dreams of homeownership.
This strategic addition to the OwnEZ team underscores the platform's commitment to revolutionizing the real estate industry and providing accessible pathways to homeownership for all.
Cristina Ortiz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role at OwnEZ. With a proven record of accomplishment in revenue sales and operations, she is poised to drive the platform's growth, innovation, and impact. As an Immigrant herself Ortiz has been an influential advocate for empowering immigrants and individuals from all walks of life to take control of their financial destinies and secure homeownership. Her resilient journey, characterized by determination and empathy, makes her a strong leader for OwnEZ's Rev/Ops and Sales.
"Cristina's unique blend of industry knowledge, advocacy work, and dedication to empowering dreams of homeownership will significantly impact our operations and sales," said Efri Argaman, the CEO of OwnEZ. "Her insights into the challenges immigrants and other underserved groups face are invaluable. We're thrilled to welcome her to the OwnEZ family and look forward to how her leadership will shape our commitment to making homeownership accessible for everyone."
OwnEZ's innovative technology-driven platform connects aspiring homeowners with real estate investors who share the vision of creating pathways to homeownership. The platform's recent partnership with OTH, a leading private funds manager, has amplified its ability to provide financial resources to individuals often underserved by the traditional mortgage industry.
"I am incredibly excited to join OwnEZ, is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of a team that is reshaping the future of homeownership," said Cristina Ortiz. "I am excited to contribute my insights and expertise to further expand the reach of OwnEZ's unique approach, making the dream of owning a home a reality for even more individuals."
Cristina Ortiz's extensive experience and dedication to fostering partnerships will play a crucial role in enhancing collaboration with real estate agents and other industry stakeholders. Together, they will leverage technology and education to empower a broader client base, breaking down financial barriers and transforming communities of renters into homeowners.
For more information about OwnEZ's innovative technology and platform, please visit:
OwnEZ: https://ownez.com/
BuyHouseEZ: https://buyhouseez.com/
Contact OwnEZ at: (888)-55-OwnEZ (888-556-9639).
About OwnEZ: is a pioneering start-up company dedicated to transforming the home buying experience. The company's innovative approach and proprietary non-discriminative screening algorithms, simplify the complex journey of purchasing a house, making it accessible to countless individuals who once believed it was out of reach. Through education, support, and cutting-edge financial solutions, OwnEZ is empowering individuals to turn their homeownership aspirations into reality.
About Cristina Ortiz: a remarkable Salvadoran immigrant, who has emerged as a dynamic force in the business world, contributing significantly to the growth of various companies across industries. With an unwavering commitment to empowering people through financial education, Ortiz's journey is an inspiring testament to determination and leadership.
For more information, please visit www.ownez.com.
Press Contact: Benjamin Olivari Kalchgruber, benjamin@ownez.com , 1-888-55-OWNEZ Ext. 109
Benjamin Olivari Kalchgruber
This strategic addition to the OwnEZ team underscores the platform's commitment to revolutionizing the real estate industry and providing accessible pathways to homeownership for all.
Cristina Ortiz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role at OwnEZ. With a proven record of accomplishment in revenue sales and operations, she is poised to drive the platform's growth, innovation, and impact. As an Immigrant herself Ortiz has been an influential advocate for empowering immigrants and individuals from all walks of life to take control of their financial destinies and secure homeownership. Her resilient journey, characterized by determination and empathy, makes her a strong leader for OwnEZ's Rev/Ops and Sales.
"Cristina's unique blend of industry knowledge, advocacy work, and dedication to empowering dreams of homeownership will significantly impact our operations and sales," said Efri Argaman, the CEO of OwnEZ. "Her insights into the challenges immigrants and other underserved groups face are invaluable. We're thrilled to welcome her to the OwnEZ family and look forward to how her leadership will shape our commitment to making homeownership accessible for everyone."
OwnEZ's innovative technology-driven platform connects aspiring homeowners with real estate investors who share the vision of creating pathways to homeownership. The platform's recent partnership with OTH, a leading private funds manager, has amplified its ability to provide financial resources to individuals often underserved by the traditional mortgage industry.
"I am incredibly excited to join OwnEZ, is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of a team that is reshaping the future of homeownership," said Cristina Ortiz. "I am excited to contribute my insights and expertise to further expand the reach of OwnEZ's unique approach, making the dream of owning a home a reality for even more individuals."
Cristina Ortiz's extensive experience and dedication to fostering partnerships will play a crucial role in enhancing collaboration with real estate agents and other industry stakeholders. Together, they will leverage technology and education to empower a broader client base, breaking down financial barriers and transforming communities of renters into homeowners.
For more information about OwnEZ's innovative technology and platform, please visit:
OwnEZ: https://ownez.com/
BuyHouseEZ: https://buyhouseez.com/
Contact OwnEZ at: (888)-55-OwnEZ (888-556-9639).
About OwnEZ: is a pioneering start-up company dedicated to transforming the home buying experience. The company's innovative approach and proprietary non-discriminative screening algorithms, simplify the complex journey of purchasing a house, making it accessible to countless individuals who once believed it was out of reach. Through education, support, and cutting-edge financial solutions, OwnEZ is empowering individuals to turn their homeownership aspirations into reality.
About Cristina Ortiz: a remarkable Salvadoran immigrant, who has emerged as a dynamic force in the business world, contributing significantly to the growth of various companies across industries. With an unwavering commitment to empowering people through financial education, Ortiz's journey is an inspiring testament to determination and leadership.
For more information, please visit www.ownez.com.
Press Contact: Benjamin Olivari Kalchgruber, benjamin@ownez.com , 1-888-55-OWNEZ Ext. 109
Benjamin Olivari Kalchgruber
OwnEZ
+1 888-556-9639
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other