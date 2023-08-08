Governor Abbott Announces Eaton Facility Expansion In Nacogdoches

TEXAS, August 8 - August 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Eaton Corporation will expand their manufacturing facility for voltage regulators, Cooper Power Systems LLC, in Nacogdoches. Cooper Power Systems is a subsidiary of Eaton Corporation PLC (Eaton), a global technology leader in electrical components, systems, and services for power quality, distribution, and control. The project is expected to create over 200 new jobs and more than $100 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,962,000 has been extended to Eaton's Cooper Power Systems.

"Texas’ unmatched business climate, highly skilled workforce, and reasonable business regulations encourage companies like Eaton to expand and grow operations in our state," said Governor Abbott. "The expansion of Eaton’s Cooper Power Systems location in Nacogdoches is a major win for hardworking East Texans, bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions in capital investment to the community. Growing Texas' capabilities in this industry supply chain and investing in energy infrastructure is critical to cementing our state's position as a global energy leader. I look forward to the ongoing partnership with Eaton as we work to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

“I’m thrilled that Eaton is expanding their footprint in Nacogdoches," said Senator Robert Nichols. "This investment will grow our local economy and create new opportunities for Texans in our community. Eaton manufactures essential components that are critical to the function and resilience of our electric grid. This is an exciting time for the city of Nacogdoches and East Texas.

"We are all excited about Eaton’s historic announcement and investment in Nacogdoches," said Representative Travis Clardy. "Our corporate partners at Eaton have long recognized the potential of our community, and the jobs created by this expansion are vitally important to our local and regional economy. Together, we are building an even bolder vision for the Oldest Town in Texas. I also want to extend my gratitude to the Governor and his team for their commitment to this project and to our Nacogdoches City and County leaders and staffs. This expansion will prove to be a pivotal moment for House District 11 and demonstrates the Lone Star State’s commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity."

"Eaton is making a $100 million investment to expand our Nacogdoches, Texas operations and respond to the unprecedented need for critical power distribution infrastructure to support electrification, grid modernization, and resilience," said Eaton Senior Vice President Guillaume Laur. "The investment doubles Eaton’s production capacity of voltage regulators and three-phase transformers. The strong labor market and partnership with the Nacogdoches community helped guide our decision to invest here and continue our decades-long commitment to manufacturing in East Texas. We sincerely appreciate the support from the State of Texas, the City and County of Nacogdoches, and the Nacogdoches Independent School District, which were driving factors in the investment decision. Most importantly, our Eaton team members are the foundation of our operation, and we are excited to create 218 new positions in Nacogdoches, growing our Eaton team in Nacogdoches to more than 625. When fully operational, the expanded facility in Nacogdoches will have a more than $500 million in annual economic impact."

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Nacogdoches as we celebrate Eaton Corporation's decision to expand its existing facility here, bringing with it the promise of more than 200 new jobs for our talented workforce," said Nacogdoches Mayor Randy Johnson. "This expansion not only demonstrates Eaton's confidence in our city's potential but also reaffirms their commitment to our community. We are proud to be the chosen destination for this significant growth and to serve such an important role in securing our nation’s electrical grid. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Eaton Corporation for continuing to invest in Nacogdoches for the last fifty years. Together, we will forge a brighter future, fostering innovation, prosperity, and a stronger, more vibrant city for all."

"Nacogdoches County is honored by Eaton’s announcement of a major expansion to their current manufacturing facility, creating jobs and investing in the community," said Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell. "Cooper Power Systems and Eaton have a long history of strong growth and community partnership in Nacogdoches, and we look forward to continuing that partnership."

"NEDCO worked behind the scenes on this project for many months with state and local leadership, and seeing it come to fruition is a great accomplishment for the economic vitality of our community,” said Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation President Robert Flores.

Learn more about Eaton.