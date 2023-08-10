STATE KEY LABORATORY OF CHINA AND SCALARE HAS DEVELOPED HIGH-QUALITY RADIATION PROTECTION MATERIAL “BECQ”

WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, a major breakthrough was achieved in the field of protective materials against ionizing radiation and protective clothing by a team of project from the state key laboratory of new textile materials and advanced processing technologies (hereinafter referred to as “lab”). According to the demand of nuclear medicine for lead-free light ionization protection products, the composite technology of many elements was redesigned and constructed, the original ionizing radiation protection composites were developed, and the new ionizing radiation protection products were developed by textile technology. The product showed excellent radiation protection with a density≤4.5g/cm3, X-ray protection of ≥ 0.25mmPb/mm (120 kV)and≥0.23mmPb / mm (150 kV). This technique is one in that it is designed with a precise level of protection against a wide range of high-energy rays and can be developed in depth in a variety of radiation environments.

In 2013, the lab's high-performance fiber team continually breaking through strategic technologies for the synthesis and processing of new materials. Industrialization has been realized at present. The products developed by this technology can effectively replace lead-based ionizing radiation suits and break through the technological gap in China's lead-free and lightweight ionizing radiation suits. Additionally, this unique lead-free, low-density ionizing radiation protection material can be widely used in the nuclear industry, nuclear medicine, nuclear military and other fields.

"This technology is the result of many years of technological innovation." said profess Liu Xin one of the project team members. The research and development team and partner companies will continue to step up technology development and promotion, provide the market with lighter, non-toxic and multifunctional ionizing radiation protection clothing products, accelerate the conversion of scientific research results into productivity, lead the development of lead-free ionizing radiation protection materials and their products, continuously upgrade the development of the ionizing radiation protection industry, and promote the transformation and sustainable high-quality development of Hubei manufacturing in China.