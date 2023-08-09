ESOMAR Congress 2023 will livestream all content for the first time in its history
Full real-time access to conference presentations, special interviews and exclusive content will be available online via ESOMAR TV
Our new livestream model means you won't miss a single moment of the action at ESOMAR Congress 2023, no matter where you are in the world..”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced that its flagship event, ESOMAR Congress, will be available virtually for the first time ever. This year’s conference programme, from 11 - 13 September, will be livestreamed, in real-time, via the organisation’s ESOMAR TV platform. ESOMAR TV will feature live coverage of the conference sessions, plus offer live learning labs, in-depth interviews with industry pioneers, and the opportunity to connect with peers from all around the world.
ESOMAR Congress is being held in Amsterdam 10-13 September 2023. Sessions during the conference feature international speakers from brands such as Microsoft, PepsiCo, Meta, Snapchat, Heineken, The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oréal, IKEA, Nestlé, Dow Jones, Google and many others, plus presentations from the world’s leading market research companies and inspiring keynotes from top thought leaders.
“We couldn't be more excited to share the incredible content we have in store for you via the ESOMAR TV platform this year! Our new livestream model means you won't miss a single moment of the action, no matter where you are in the world,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Head of Global Events and Content for ESOMAR.
This year’s virtual experience will include:
- Full access to three days of Congress content: 100+ presentations equalling more than 35 hours spread across three stages.
- Learning Labs during which participants can explore AI in business, dive into Blockchain and NFT building, design interactive surveys with Figma, leverage UX for business, and much more.
- Networking opportunities for participants to connect with online and onsite attendees and chat with exhibitors.
- Access to a “Social Wall” for sharing, commenting and interacting with all attendees.
- Receipt of Congress papers prior to the event.
- On-demand access to all presentations for three months post-event.
Speakers will share stories from around the world that illustrate the power of insights, as well as the importance of building human understanding, empathy and sustainability alongside the thoughtful implementation of new technology, such as AI. Also included are sessions covering how to apply data to build better strategies for branding and communications; the newest sustainability initiatives; and learnings from the Metaverse. Attendees will learn practical skills and transformative approaches to take back to the workplace and supercharge market research initiatives with new energy.
The premium ESOMAR TV subscription for all the content listed above is €99 for non-members and €49 for members. Individuals can access a limited amount of content for free with the basic subscription option. Registration is available here: https://community.esomar.org/congress-2023-tv-registration
Virtual Incentives is the 2023 Platinum Sponsor for ESOMAR Congress.
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
