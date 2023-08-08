SmartSites Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Reflecting sustained growth in the digital realm, SmartSites marks another milestone with their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh year in a row.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A leading digital marketing agency, SmartSites , is proud to announce its seventh consecutive year on the distinguished Inc. 5000 list. This accolade is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to offering top-tier digital marketing services and consistently driving growth.SmartSites has consistently marked its presence on the Inc. 5000 list over the years. Their commendable rankings include:42nd Annual Inc. 5000 list (2023): No. 292041st Annual Inc. 5000 list (2022): No. 2,84140th Annual Inc. 5000 list (2021): No. 2,36439th Annual Inc. 5000 list (2020): No. 2,17138th Annual Inc. 5000 list (2019): No. 2,85537th Annual Inc. 5000 list (2018): No. 3,45036th Annual Inc. 5000 list (2017): No. 3,860Introduced by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. To be considered, companies must meet rigorous criteria, including generating substantial revenues in the qualifying years and maintaining independent, private, for-profit statuses.Michael Melen, Co-Founder of SmartSites, commented on this outstanding achievement, saying, "A big thank you to all our team members, clients, and partners for helping SmartSites reach this incredible milestone. Driven by the success of our clients and the ambition of our team, we plan to make the Inc. 5000 list for many more years!"Since its inception, SmartSites has been at the forefront of the digital marketing landscape. The agency's unique approach to executing results-driven digital marketing services continues to be the driving force for thousands of small & medium-sized businesses. SmartSites serves clients across several industries including medical, home services, legal, automotive, B2B and B2C.For those who want to stay updated with the latest in digital marketing or to delve deeper into the achievements driving a seven-time Inc. 5000 company, SmartSites encourages them to follow the company blog for insightful updates and industry trends.About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 ListThe Inc. 5000 is a prestigious list curated by Inc. magazine that recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Since its inception in 1982, the list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, with companies showcased based on a comprehensive growth analysis over a three-year period. The Inc. 5000 serves not just as an accolade, but as a testament to the innovative spirit and tenacity of the American business sector.About SmartSitesSmartSites is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, social media management, email marketing, and web design. The company was founded in 2011 by brothers Alex Melen and Michael Melen. SmartSites now has a global workforce of over 350 dedicated employees. Boasting over 1,000 5-star reviews, SmartSites is America’s #1 rated digital marketing agency.Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652