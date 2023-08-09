Clear Summit Investments Builds New Housing Communities Across New Hampshire

The real estate investment company is proud to help address the state’s housing shortage while maximizing returns for its investors.

AMHERST, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Summit Investments, a New Hampshire-based real estate investment company on a mission to create opportunities for investors to transparently grow their wealth through the power of community and sustainability focused real estate, today announced its plans to build new housing communities across New Hampshire. As the state faces a record-high housing shortage and some of the highest rental rates in the nation, the new housing communities will provide quality, affordable homes while offering exceptional returns for investors.

The company's decision to build new housing communities in New Hampshire comes at a critical time when the housing crisis has put a strain on the state's residents. Clear Summit Investments aims to bridge this gap by delivering attractive investment opportunities while simultaneously addressing the housing affordability challenge.

"With decades of experience, in-depth local market knowledge, and finely-tuned development strategies, we are confident in our ability to maximize both returns and value for our investors,” said Zander Kemp, Founder and CEO of Clear Summit Investments. “We understand the pressing need for housing in New Hampshire and are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Each development project will be executed with careful consideration of environmental impact and community needs, fostering sustainable growth that benefits both residents and investors. By focusing on community-centric design, Clear Summit Investments aims to foster a sense of unity and togetherness among the future residents of these developments.

