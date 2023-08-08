Albright College Partners with Flood-Damaged Antietam School District

Founded in 1856, Albright College is located in Reading, Pa.

Antietam 6th graders/teachers moving to Albright College following flood damage

With gratitude and a strong sense of community, we welcome Albright College's partnership in this crucial moment.” — Heidi Rochlin, Ed.D., superintendent of Antietam School District

READING, PA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming to the aid of a local school district decimated by July flood waters, Albright College will move quickly to accommodate Antietam School District’s sixth-grade students and teachers on its Reading campus — located seven minutes from Antietam’s offline Middle Senior High building. The Antietam/Albright partnership was approved by the Antietam School Board on Monday, Aug. 7. Antietam students begin the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 21.

Antietam School District students will be bussed to Albright’s campus, and will be taught by Antietam teachers, who will work side-by-side with Albright’s Total Experience Learning® facilitators to ensure that each student is met with personalized, immersive experiences.

“Antietam School District and Albright College share the common mission of educating students for success in life and career,” said Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, Ph.D. ’82, president and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Albright. “It is natural that we would partner to ensure our missions continue following a natural disaster, such as the recent historic floods. Leveraging Albright’s campus facilities and the immersive, pedagogical approach of Total Experience Learning, we will partner with Antietam to offer a seamless educational journey that will foster resilience and intellectual growth in our community's youth and comprehensive support for the Antietam teachers.”

"With gratitude and a strong sense of community, we welcome Albright College's partnership in this crucial moment,” said Heidi Rochlin, Ed.D., superintendent of Antietam School District. “The flood's impact on our district was significant, but through swift action and support from the Antietam School Board along with the power of collaboration, we are presented with a unique opportunity to leverage this partnership with Albright College to engage and educate our students. Our sixth graders and teachers will not only feel safe and welcome at Albright's campus but will also embark on an enriching journey of Total Experience Learning. This experience goes beyond the classroom, offering young minds exposure to higher education at an early age. Together, we are nurturing resilience and growth in our students, ensuring a brighter future for the Antietam School District."

In addition to benefiting from Albright’s celebrated Total Experience Learning methodology, Antietam sixth graders will become more familiar with a college campus setting, and will have access to campus intellectual, athletic, and artistic events.

Named a top national college by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Albright College, Reading, Pa., (founded 1856) is home to engaging faculty who believe that the best academic moments are when students feel inspired and ready to take action. The college’s distinctive co-major program enables students to cross or combine different areas of study, without taking longer to graduate. Study alongside undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students, and ignite your SPARK at Albright College.