Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Fitzgerald, Georgia

Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, Georgia (August 8, 2023) – The GBI is conducting a death and aggravated assault investigation in relation to a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Quavis Hall, age 22, of Fitzgerald, GA. A 16-year-old victim was also injured in the shooting. The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the initial 911 call and requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 6, 2023, there was a large homecoming event at the Monitor Enrichment Program, 600 South Monitor Drive, in Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, Georgia. At approximately 2:00 a.m., the Fitzgerald Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at that location, which was then changed to a “person injured/shot” call. The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the scene and located Hall who was unresponsive. He was taken to Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, GA, and was later pronounced dead.

It was later discovered that there was a second gunshot victim from this incident who had been taken to Dorminy Medical Center. The minor was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once completed, it will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.