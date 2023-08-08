Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,533 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Fitzgerald, Georgia

Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, Georgia (August 8, 2023) – The GBI is conducting a death and aggravated assault investigation in relation to a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Quavis Hall, age 22, of Fitzgerald, GA. A 16-year-old victim was also injured in the shooting. The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the initial 911 call and requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 6, 2023, there was a large homecoming event at the Monitor Enrichment Program, 600 South Monitor Drive, in Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, Georgia.  At approximately 2:00 a.m., the Fitzgerald Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at that location, which was then changed to a “person injured/shot” call. The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the scene and located Hall who was unresponsive. He was taken to Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, GA, and was later pronounced dead.

It was later discovered that there was a second gunshot victim from this incident who had been taken to Dorminy Medical Center. The minor was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once completed, it will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Fitzgerald, Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more