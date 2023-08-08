Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LYV) between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the Complaint alleges that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Live Nation should contact the Firm prior to the October 3, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .