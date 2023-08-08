Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/7/23 Close: $39.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $1,343,000 or $1.19 per common share compared to $1,523,000 or $1.33 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3,800,000 compared to $4,071,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $200,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Total noninterest income was $1,030,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1,075,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3,349,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $3,215,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $5,698,000 or $5.03 per common share compared to $5,721,000 or $5.00 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 was $15,849,000 compared to $15,409,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $550,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and $405,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Total noninterest income was $4,005,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4,441,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense was $13,433,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and $12,933,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 represented a return on average common equity of 11.30% and 12.26%, respectively, compared to 12.63% and 10.85% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2022. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 represented a return on average assets of 0.99% and 1.07%, respectively, compared to 1.16% and 1.10% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.23% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.54% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $543,245,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 
  June 30 June 30
    2023     2022  
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,686,057   $ 7,122,187  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   4,668,889     48,456,109  
Cash and cash equivalents   13,354,946     55,578,296  
     
Securities available for sale   110,063,452     115,717,308  
Loans held for sale   80,000     248,000  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022   390,544,236     335,672,317  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   2,648,368     2,105,470  
Premises and equipment, net   8,121,511     8,481,385  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,128,019     1,138,165  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   10,086,476     9,767,792  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   109,596     75,025  
Other assets   4,604,551     3,630,737  
Total assets $ 543,244,753   $ 534,918,093  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 53,267,081   $ 55,960,708  
Interest-bearing   437,700,301     428,550,708  
Total deposits   490,967,382     484,511,416  
     
Borrowings   2,100,000     -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,792,808     3,758,195  
Total liabilities   496,860,190     488,269,611  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,150,145     9,940,774  
Retained earnings   59,406,634     56,384,625  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,588,876 )   (7,726,089 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023 and 696,023 shares at June 30, 2022   (12,601,703 )   (11,969,191 )
Total shareholders' equity   46,384,563     46,648,482  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 543,244,753   $ 534,918,093  


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
 
  Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees $ 4,797,377   $ 3,562,772   $ 17,404,248   $ 13,660,543  
Taxable securities   483,668     341,548     1,864,881     1,317,675  
Tax exempt securities   426,926     423,846     1,804,825     1,652,828  
Other   188,303     128,452     548,886     197,815  
Total interest and dividend income   5,896,274     4,456,618     21,622,840     16,828,861  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits   2,095,131     385,508     5,216,815     1,419,669  
Borrowings   1,059     200     7,096     201  
Total interest expense   2,096,190     385,708     5,223,911     1,419,870  
         
Net interest income   3,800,084     4,070,910     16,398,929     15,408,991  
         
Provision for loan losses   75,000     200,000     550,000     405,000  
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,725,084     3,870,910     15,848,929     15,003,991  
         
Noninterest income:        
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities   -     -     (3,633 )   -  
Net gains on sales of loans   15,397     75,450     166,999     523,219  
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -     -     (20,533 )   34,283  
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   18,039     (17,909 )   21,105     (6,623 )
Commission income   374,866     337,665     1,298,105     1,279,202  
Service charges and fees   248,318     275,763     1,052,670     1,135,426  
Earnings on life insurance   80,596     77,651     318,684     308,047  
Other   292,868     326,669     1,171,991     1,167,426  
Total noninterest income   1,030,084     1,075,289     4,005,388     4,440,980  
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and benefits   1,789,700     1,815,040     7,341,502     7,100,728  
Occupancy and equipment   314,274     313,309     1,247,099     1,298,461  
Professional   146,533     111,887     473,020     448,694  
Marketing   83,207     90,882     364,422     394,013  
Deposit insurance premium   82,000     38,304     201,968     140,752  
Regulatory assessment   8,090     9,074     32,780     37,379  
Correspondent bank charges   21,641     22,200     87,714     80,724  
Data processing   419,607     337,292     1,655,966     1,584,725  
Printing, postage and supplies   57,018     73,382     278,285     293,419  
Expense on life insurance   21,785     21,132     87,767     85,128  
Contribution expense   8,876     11,676     49,000     65,583  
Expense on REO   2,837     5,412     9,377     7,505  
Other   393,378     365,584     1,603,767     1,396,052  
Total noninterest expense   3,348,946     3,215,174     13,432,667     12,933,163  
         
Income before income taxes   1,406,222     1,731,025     6,421,650     6,511,808  
         
Income tax expense   63,249     207,572     723,754     791,077  
         
Net income $ 1,342,973   $ 1,523,453   $ 5,697,896   $ 5,720,731  


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
 
  Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
   2023  2022  2023  2022
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings   $1.19     $1.33     $5.03     $5.00  
Diluted earnings   $1.19     $1.33     $5.03     $5.00  
Dividends paid   $1.53     $0.26     $2.37     $1.04  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,126,522     1,141,763     1,131,761     1,143,428  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,126,357     1,140,305     1,126,357     1,140,305  
         
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   2.85 %   3.15 %   3.15 %   3.12 %
Return on average assets ***   0.99 %   1.16 %   1.07 %   1.10 %
Return on average common equity ***   11.30 %   12.63 %   12.26 %   10.85 %
         
  June 30 June 30    
   2023  2022    
Nonperforming assets *   $2,065,381     $2,344,693      
Repossessed assets   $109,596     $75,025      
         
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized
 

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


