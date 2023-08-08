Fruit Cocktail Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period: Reed Intelligence
The Global Fruit Cocktail Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2023-2031, according to a new update report by Reed Intelligence. North America has the large population in the market.
New York, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fruit cocktail Market is a mixture of canned or fresh fruits, typically diced or sliced. The most common fruits in a fruit cocktail are pineapple, grapes, peaches, pears, and cherries. Other fruits that may be included are plums, strawberries, bananas, and kiwis.
The report finds that the growth of the fruit cocktail market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for healthy and convenient snacks, the growing popularity of international cuisines, and the rising disposable incomes in emerging markets. Additionally, the increasing use of fruit cocktails in bakery products and desserts is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Fruit cocktails are a simple and calorie and fat-free healthy snack alternative. Additionally, they are a wonderful source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Fruit cocktails are in high demand among consumers looking for wholesome and practical snacks as a result. Many international cuisines, including Thai, Indian, and Caribbean cuisines, frequently use fruit cocktails as an ingredient.
Customers who want to explore new and intriguing flavours are driving the demand for fruit cocktails thanks to these cuisines rising popularity. The rising level of disposable income in emerging nations is driving up demand for upscale goods like fruit cocktails. The market for fruit cocktails is expanding in emerging economies as a result of this.
Key Challenges
Fruits, for example, have fluctuating raw material prices that might change dramatically. The financial success of producers of fruit cocktails may be impacted by this. Other snack foods like chips, cookies, and candy compete with fruit cocktails for consumers' attention. Compared to fruit cocktails, these dishes are frequently more convenient and cheap. The advantages of fruit cocktails for health are not always known by customers. In some areas, this may slow the market's expansion.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
|4.9%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|
Segmentation By Type
|Geographies Covered
|
|Market Drivers
|
Regional Analysis
Fruit cocktails are quite well-liked in North America because to the large population, busy lives, and growing need for quick and wholesome snack choices. In the United States and Canada, consumers are more likely to discover fruit items that are ready to eat, provide a variety of flavours, and have health advantages. This industry is expanding because fruit cocktails are becoming more and more well-liked as a fast snack for times when people are on the go.
Due to its residents' commitment to good health and inclination for quick and wholesome meals, the continent has a substantial market for fruit cocktails. Fruit cocktails are in great demand in nations like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom because to the focus on healthy eating and the need for a range of fruit combinations in a single box. The company benefits from the accessibility of a variety of fruit flavors and upmarket fruit drink alternatives.
This region's fruit cocktail market analysis is expanding quickly as a result of factors such changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and the spread of Western eating customs. A significant market potential is offered by nations like China, Japan, and India because of their large populations and growing levels of consumer disposable income.
Key Highlights For The Fruit Cocktail Market-
- Global Fruit Cocktail Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2031
- The increased popularity of international cuisines, the rising need for nutritious and quick snacks, and the rising disposable incomes in emerging markets are the main market drivers.
- The high cost of raw materials, competition from other snack foods, and a lack of knowledge about the health advantages of fruit cocktails are the main obstacles facing the market.
- The market is divided into types, applications, and geographic regions. The market is divided into two main categories: frozen fruit cocktail and canned fruit cocktail. The largest market segment is that of bakery goods, followed by that of sweets. The greatest market for fruit cocktails is in North America, followed by Europe. In the upcoming years, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest rate of growth for fruit cocktails.
- Del Monte, Dole, Sunkist Growers, and Hain Celestial are some of the market's top competitors. To obtain a competitive advantage, these firms are concentrating on extending their product lines, production capabilities, and distribution networks.
Key Players
- Del Monte
- Sinonut
- Dole
- New Lamthong Foods
- Jutai Foods Group
- HALADINAR
- Delicia Foods
- P. Pavlides
Fruit Cocktail Market Segmentations
Segmentation By Type
- Strawberry Cocktail
- Cherry-Flavored Beverages
- Peach Cocktail
Segmentation By Application
- Culinary
- Bakery
Segment by Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- LATAM
