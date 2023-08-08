Global Rare Earth Metals Market Shows Strong Growth, Projected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2023, The global rare earth metals market has witnessed significant growth, reaching $7.29 billion in 2023 from $6.58 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. According to market projections, this upward trend is expected to continue, with the market size estimated to expand to $9.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Increasing Electronics Demand Fuels Growth

The rare earth metals market is set to thrive in the forecast period, primarily driven by the surging demand for electronics worldwide. The manufacturing of electronic devices, including cellular telephones, computer hard drives, flat-screen monitors, and televisions, extensively relies on rare earth metals. As global consumer spending in electronics is projected to reach a staggering $1.06 trillion in 2021, the demand for rare earth metals is poised to witness a significant surge, bolstering the growth of the rare earth elements market.

Learn More In-Depth On The Rare Earth Metals Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-earth-metals-global-market-report

Innovations in Ultrathin 2D Magnets

The rare earth metals market is experiencing a transformative impact with the development of ultrathin 2D magnets. These innovative magnets operate efficiently at room temperature and have found applications in computing and electronics. Notably, in July 2021, Scientists at the Department of Energy, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory unveiled an ultrathin 2D magnet that remains chemically stable under ambient conditions. This breakthrough is expected to pave the way for high-density, compact spintronic memory devices, propelling further growth in the rare earth metals market.

Key Players in the Rare Earth Metals Market

Leading the charge in this thriving market are notable players such as Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources, Greenland Minerals, Northern Minerals, Arafura Resources Limited, Neo Performance Materials, MP Materials Corp., Australian Strategic Materials Limited, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Energy Fuels Inc., Pensana Rare Earths PLC, Hastings Technology Metals Limited, Texas Mineral Resources, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K. K., Rare Elements Resources Limited, Ucore Rare Metals, Rainbow Rare Earths, RareX Limited, Leading Edge Materials Corp, and Ionic Rare Earths.

Asia-Pacific - The Largest Region in the Rare Earth Metals Market

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the rare earth metals market, commanding the largest share. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Rare Earth Metals Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5435&type=smp

Market Segmentation

The global rare earth metals market is segmented based on the following criteria:

1) By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals, Heavy Earth Metals, Other Product Types

2) By Metal Type: Neodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Other Metal Types

3) By Application: Catalysts, Ceramics/Glass, Glass Polishing, Metallurgy, Other Applications

Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the rare earth metals market size, rare earth metals market segments, rare earth metals market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report

Metal Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-products-global-market-report

Metal Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-mining-support-activities-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model