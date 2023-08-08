Pharmaceuticals Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s analysis, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow to $2,050 billion by 2025 and $3,206 billion by 2030. The growth is expected to be driven by several factors, including technological advances, changes in lifestyles, innovative methods for drug discovery, a significant pool of undiagnosed population, and increased pharmaceutical drug usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors collectively will contribute to the expansion and development of the market in the coming years.



Companies can stay relevant in the pharmaceutical market through these top eleven market reports offered by The Business Research Company:

1. Inhalation Sedatives Global Market Report 2023





As per the inhalation sedatives global market report 2023, the inhalation sedatives market is projected to increase from $2.57 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The market's growth is expected to be driven by the short onset and duration times of inhalation sedatives. These attributes make inhalation sedatives a favorable choice for medical procedures and interventions that require rapid sedation and quick recovery times, thus contributing to the market's expansion.

2. Microbiome Global Market Report 2023





The global microbiome market is anticipated to expand from $1.09 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6%, according to the microbiome global market report 2023. As of 2022, North America held the leading position as the largest region in the microbiome market. The growing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in maintaining human health and the increasing adoption of microbiome-based therapies and products are contributing to the market's rapid growth.

3. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023





As per TBRC’s analysis, companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market report 2023 are adopting a strategy of increasing product innovation through strategic collaborations. To stay competitive in the market, these companies are focusing on developing innovative products and engaging in partnerships and collaborations to share skills and expertise with other organizations.

4. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2023





In the pharmaceutical testing market, companies are actively introducing new pharmaceutical sterility testing products and services to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their market presence. These companies are focusing on launching technologically advanced and well-equipped offerings to tap into the growth potential of the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sterility market. Read more about competitor strategies in our pharmaceutical sterility testing global market report.

5. Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2023





As per the protein labeling global market report 2023, the protein labelling market is projected to increase to $3.49 billion in 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth of the protein labelling reagents market is primarily driven by increased spending on Research and Development (R&D) in the fields of proteomics and genomics. As scientific advancements continue to push the boundaries of understanding proteins and genes, the demand for protein labelling reagents is expected to rise, contributing to the market's expansion.

6. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2023





The market for treating psoriatic arthritis is being influenced by the development of novel drugs, particularly Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, as highlighted in the psoriatic arthritis treatment global market report 2023. These JAK inhibitors are small molecules administered orally and are emerging as innovative treatments for patients with psoriatic arthritis. As these drugs offer promising therapeutic benefits, they are shaping the market landscape and providing new options for managing this condition effectively.

7. Remdesivir Global Market Report 2023





As per TBRC’s analysis, the remdesivir market is anticipated to expand from $12.55 billion in 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The primary driver of this growth is the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease worldwide. As the demand for effective treatments for COVID-19 rises, remdesivir, as an antiviral medication with proven efficacy against the virus, is experiencing significant demand, contributing to the market's rapid growth.

8. Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2023





The research antibodies and reagents market is projected to increase from $18.85 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is expected to be driven by the rising investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) activities. As the focus on scientific research and advancements in the healthcare sector increases, there is a growing demand for research antibodies and reagents, which are essential tools used in various research applications.

9. Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2023





The specialty enzymes market is anticipated to expand from $7.8 billion in 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. As of 2022, North America is projected to be the largest region in the viral specialty enzymes market. The market's growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing applications of specialty enzymes in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food processing, as well as the rising demand for specialty enzymes in research and diagnostic applications.

10. TNF Alpha Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023





Per the TNF alpha inhibitors global market report 2023, the TNF alpha inhibitors market is projected to increase from $44.95 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The primary driver of this growth is the growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis. As these diseases are associated with the overproduction of TNF alpha, TNF alpha inhibitors are becoming increasingly important in managing and treating these conditions.

11. Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2023





The transdermal skin patches market is projected to increase from $8.43 billion in 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. This growth can be attributed to the advances in modern technologies that have significantly contributed to the expansion of the transdermal skin patches market. With the continuous development of modern technologies, there is an increased capability to deliver various types of drugs trans dermally, including small molecule hydrophobic drugs, hydrophilic drugs, and macromolecules.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

