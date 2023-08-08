Global Aerospace And Defense Industry’s Trending Markets– By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aerospace & defense market is expected to grow to $1076.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%, as per the latest forecast by The Business Research Company. Major companies in the market are investing in developing advanced technologies to stay relevant in the market.



As the aerospace and defense industry continues to grow and evolve consistently, The Business Research Company offers reports on trending markets that provide invaluable insights for industry professionals, investors, and decision-makers seeking a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

1. Military Robots Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-robots-global-market-report





As per the Military Robots Global Market Report 2023, the market is expected to reach a value of $28.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Increasing adoption of land-based military robots by various countries for border security is amongst the major factors driving growth.

2. Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

According to Air-Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2023, air-based defense equipment market companies are leveraging 3D printing technology to create lightweight structures and non-structural components for military aircraft. This advanced technology allows for the fabrication of three-dimensional objects by systematically depositing layers of material based on digital models.

3. Aerospace 3D Printing Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-3d-printing-global-market-report

The aerospace 3D printing market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight parts and components in the aerospace industry. As per TBRC’s analysis, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6%.

4. Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-global-market-report

According to the report, the artificial intelligence in military market is projected to reach $15.09 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. In 2022, North America held the dominant position as the largest region in the artificial intelligence in military market.

5. Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

A crucial trend in the hydrogen aircraft market is the emergence of unmanned aircraft powered by hydrogen. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which lack a human pilot or passengers, are at the forefront of this development. The report further provides in-depth insights on this upcoming trend.

6. Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-vehicle-electrification-global-market-report

As per the Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2023, The military vehicle electrification market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, driven by the surging demand for lithium-ion batteries in military vehicles.

7. Nano Drones Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nano-drones-global-market-report

The nano drones market is projected to reach $4.81 billion by 2027, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.7%.

According to TBRC’s research, the rising adoption of nano-drones by military entities is playing a significant role in fueling the expansion of the nano-drones market.

8. Warship And Naval Vessels Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warship-and-naval-vessels-global-market-report

Warship and vessel manufacturers are embracing state-of-the-art environmentally friendly materials to mitigate pollution and minimize environmental harm in oceans. Read our report to understand other trends that players are adopting to stay relevant.

9. Aircraft Flight Control System Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-flight-control-system-global-market-report

As per the TBRC’s report, prominent companies within the aircraft flight control system market are actively creating fly-by-wire technologies to enhance safety, incorporate advanced features, ensure precise control over highly maneuverable aircraft, and achieve a more compact design, all with the goal of securing their position in the aircraft flight control system market.

10. Airport Baggage Handling System Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-baggage-handling-system-global-market-report

The airport baggage handling system market is projected to achieve a size of $10.89 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4%. According to the report, the growth of the airport baggage handling system market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in air traffic, which encompasses the movements of aircraft at airports.

11. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-global-market-report

The autonomous underwater vehicles market is experiencing growth fueled by the surge in oceanic research and increased defense spending. TBRC’s research on the autonomous underwater vehicles market forecasts the market size to reach $4.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8%.

