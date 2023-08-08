Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center Partner With DailyPay to Offer its Employees On-Demand Pay
DailyPay Named the ‘Official On-Demand Pay Partner’ of the Dallas Stars
"Our organization strives to continually improve employee wellness. Partnering with DailyPay gives our employees the ability to access their wages on a schedule that best sets them up for success." ”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center have contracted DailyPay, to provide the essential financial wellness benefit of on-demand pay to arena and team employees. DailyPay will also be designated as the official ‘On-Demand Pay Partner’ for the Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center. This deal is made possible through DailyPay’s collaboration with Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries. OVG Global Partnerships initiated and negotiated this deal on behalf of American Airlines Center and the Stars.
By offering DailyPay as part of its financial wellness benefits package, Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center employees will have voluntary access to their pay as they earn it. This gives them the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save, and invest on their own schedule, eliminating the need to rely on a traditional scheduled payday.
This financial benefit and flexibility allow employees to avoid the use of high-interest payday loans. Research from the Aite Novarica Group, commissioned by DailyPay, shows that 95% of those who were previously reliant on payday loans in any way either stopped using payday loans (81%) or reduced use (15%) after using DailyPay.
“Keeping our staff happy and motivated is key to the guest experience at American Airlines Center,” said Dave Brown, General Manager of the Center. “By offering DailyPay to our staff, we now offer a convenient tool to achieve their financial objectives.”
"Our organization strives to continually improve employee wellness," said Brad Alberts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dallas Stars. "Partnering with DailyPay gives our employees the ability to access their wages on a schedule that best sets them up for success."
The partnership is scheduled to begin fall of 2023.
