Now Available Online: 2023 Stakeholder Survey on OPWDD's 2023-202...

Dear Colleagues,

As part of our 2023 Strategic Plan outreach, OPWDD invites you to participate in an online stakeholder survey. The survey is brief and easy to complete. It will allow you to voice your thoughts about our ongoing efforts to achieve the goals and objectives outlined in our 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. Your input will provide important guidance to our work to advance how the OPWDD service system supports New Yorkers with developmental disabilities. The 2023 Stakeholder Survey will be open through August 25th. Click the link below to take the survey.

Thank you,



Kerri E. Neifeld

Commissioner

2023 STAKEHOLDER SURVEY ON OPWDD STRATEGIC PLAN